TREASURIES-Bonds pare price losses as data disappoints

* Consumer spending barely rises, durable goods orders fall * Investors focused on impeachment probe, trade talks By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices gave back most of their early losses on Friday after U.S. data was weaker than expected and as month- and quarter-end rebalancing increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. U.S. consumer spending barely rose in August and business investment remained weak, suggesting the economy was losing momentum as trade tensions linger. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, edged up 0.1% last month as an increase in outlays on recreational goods and motor vehicles was offset by a decrease in spending at restaurants and hotels. In another report on Friday, the Commerce Department said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, dropped 0.2% last month amid weak demand for electrical equipment, appliances and components, and computers and electronic products. “Some of the data was a little bit disappointing, for example, the consumer spending numbers and the durable orders numbers. Overall the data was OK, but a little bit lackluster and I think that’s weighing on the tone a little bit,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 1.694%, after earlier rising to 1.725%. Investors are also focused on the impeachment probe of U.S. President Donald Trump and the latest headlines from the trade dispute between the United States and China. A whistleblower report released on Thursday said Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 U.S. election, but that the White House tried to "lock down" evidence about it. China's top diplomat said on Thursday that China was willing to buy more U.S. products and that trade talks would yield results. Those comments fueled the positive mood after Trump on Wednesday praised the Chinese purchases, saying a trade deal could come sooner than people thought. Washington and China are preparing for another round of trade talks scheduled for Oct. 10 and 11. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Dan Grebler) )