TREASURIES-Bonds steady as risk appetite improves

 (Adds data, auction results, updates prices)
    * Improving risk sentiment reduces demand for bonds
    * Treasury to sell $40 bln two-year notes Tuesday 
    * Fed policy remains key market driver

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year
Treasury yields were steady on the day on Tuesday, but above
15-month lows reached on Monday as risk assets showed signs of
stabilization after two days of weakness.
    Stocks have been hurt while bonds have gained since the
three-month, 10-year portion of the Treasury yield curve
inverted on Friday on concerns over global growth, and after the
Federal Reserve on Wednesday abandoned projections for any
interest rate hikes this year.             
    Wall Street's main indexes gained for the first time in
three sessions on Tuesday, giving hope that some of the bearish
sentiment on the economic outlook may be lifting.     
    “You really had the first sign of stability in risk assets,”
said John Briggs, head of strategy for the Americas at NatWest
Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. “I think you’re just seeing a
bit of a pullback in terms of the poor sentiment that dominated
the past few days.”
    Expectations of an interest rate cut by December jumped as
high as 75 percent on Monday, based on trading in the interest
rate futures market. That fell to around 50 percent on Tuesday,
according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
    “Some of the pricing in the front-end had gone a little bit
too far when it came to what the market was pricing in in terms
of rate cuts in the near term, that’s the sector that’s given it
up the most,” said Briggs.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields             were last 2.414,
steady on the day but above the 2.377 percent level reached on
Monday, which was the lowest since December 2017.
    Bonds recouped much of their earlier price weakness after
data showed U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in
February, while consumer confidence also ebbed in March.
            
    The yield curve between three-month notes and 10-year yields
was inverted by around four basis points, slightly less than an
inversion of around five basis points on Monday. If it persists
the inversion is seen as an indicator that a recession is likely
in one to two years.
    The Treasury Department saw strong demand for a $40 billion
sale of two-year notes on Tuesday despite lower yields, the
first sale of $113 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. 
    The high yield was around one basis point below where the
notes traded before the auction.              
    The government will also sell $41 billion in five-year notes
on Wednesday and $32 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

