TREASURIES-Bonds steady before Friday's jobs report

* ADP says employers added 163,000 jobs in August

* Jobless rate falls to 49-year low

* Trade tensions with China, Canada in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on the day on Thursday ahead of Friday’s highly anticipated jobs report for August.

U.S. private employers added 163,000 jobs during August, according to the ADP National Employment Report on Thursday.

“It was a little bit less than consensus but the general trend seems to be a continued pickup in jobs,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

Other data showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to near a 49-year low last week.

“Generally the data is on the positive side. I think the market is a little bit sideways going into payrolls,” Rajappa said.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.897 percent, down from 2.902 percent on Wednesday.

Investors are balancing strong economic data and expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates against multiple risks that threaten to disrupt economic growth, including trade tensions, weakness in emerging markets and Britain’s exit from the European Union.

With U.S. President Donald Trump gearing up to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods and Beijing certain to retaliate against any measures, the world’s two biggest economies are locked in an escalating trade war, with no resolution in sight.

Investors are also watching for developments as the United States and Canada resume talks about revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement. Canada insisted there was room to salvage the pact despite few signs a deal was imminent.

Other data showed on Thursday showed that U.S. worker productivity rose at its fastest pace in more than three years in the second quarter, as previously reported, but the trend in productivity growth remained moderate. )