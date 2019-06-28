TREASURIES-Bonds steady before U.S.-China trade talks

(Updates prices) * U.S.-China trade talks on Saturday in focus * Quarter-end rebalancing seen helping bond demand * U.S. consumer spending increased moderately in May By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were little changed on the day on Friday as investors waited on talks between the United States and China on Saturday for signs that leaders will de-escalate a trade war that has been blamed for harming global economic growth. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he hoped for productive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, but added he had not made any promises about a reprieve from escalating tariffs. Bond trading was muted as investors were seen as reluctant to take large positions before the talks, given the uncertain outcome. “I don’t think too many people are all that enthusiastic about leaving for the weekend with a sizable position either way, because of the unknowns surrounding the G20,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Trump and Xi will meet for the first time in seven months to discuss deteriorating ties between the world's two largest economies at the G20 summit in Japan. The ongoing U.S.-China trade war is being blamed for slowing international growth and adding more pressure on central banks to adopt looser policies. The U.S. Federal Reserve is seen as certain to cut interest rates when it meets in July. Yields have hovered around 2% level after dropping to an almost three-year low of 1.974% last week, after the U.S. central bank signaled interest rate cuts as soon as July to battle growing global and domestic economic risks. Demand for bonds from investors rebalancing accounts for quarter-end provided some support for the market on Friday. Data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer spending increased moderately in May and prices rose slightly, pointing to slowing economic growth and benign inflation pressures. (Reporting by Karen Brettell in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis) )