TREASURIES-Bonds steady, two-year auction sees solid demand

(Adds auction results, updates prices) * Treasury sells $40 bln in two-year notes * 42-day repo operation oversubscribed * U.S.-China trade deal in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday after the Treasury Department sold $40 billion in two-year notes to solid demand, the first sale of $113 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. Primary dealers bought only 23% of the two-year sale, a sign that there was strong demand for the notes from fund managers and other investors. The Treasury will also sell $41 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $32 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday. The auctions come as investors are also closely watching funding markets for any sign of strain before month- and year-end, when dealers and investors typically pare down their balance sheets. “I think the things that people are looking at the most are funding and supply,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. Funding stresses in September prompted the Federal Reserve to step in to shore up liquidity in the market. The New York Federal Reserve on Monday accepted $25 billion of $49 billion in bids from primary dealers at a 42-day repurchase agreement (repo) operation, showing strong demand for loans that will cover the year-end period. “This isn’t indicative of a panic or funding pressure, but it shows there is already a cognizance of trying to buy some insurance in case funding does get wonky by the end of the year,” Simons said. Optimism that a trade deal will be reached to end the damaging U.S-China trade war boosted risk appetite and reduced demand for safe-haven bonds earlier on Monday, though bonds reversed price losses after the New York open. China and the United States are very close to a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said on Monday, discounting "negative" media reports. China said on Sunday it would seek to improve protections for intellectual property rights, which has been a key point of contention between the two countries. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Monday evening and is expected to underline the steady outlook for rates. The bond market will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. November 25 Monday 1:56PM New York / 1856 GMT Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 1.5575 1.5894 0.000 Six-month bills 1.57 1.6086 0.013 Two-year note 99-198/256 1.6196 -0.010 Three-year note 100-16/256 1.6033 -0.014 Five-year note 99-116/256 1.6158 -0.013 Seven-year note 99-128/256 1.7017 -0.009 10-year note 99-228/256 1.762 -0.012 30-year bond 103-204/256 2.2013 -0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap -1.00 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -4.25 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -6.50 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -9.50 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -36.25 1.25 spread (Editing by Nick Zieminski)