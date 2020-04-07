TREASURIES-Coming supply, stronger stocks push yields higher

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as the bond market mulled a looming supply deluge and Wall Street surged on hopes the coronovirus outbreak may slow down. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was last up 8.5 basis points at 0.7629%. Reports from Monday that the virus outbreak may be plateauing in the hard-hit states of New York and New Jersey lifted stocks for a second straight day. On Tuesday, U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump was eyeing areas of the country where the economy could be reopened. "We've cheapened up a little bit because of the stronger push in risk appetite for the last couple of days, taking a bit of a bid out of Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, senior economist at Action Economics in San Francisco. She added there is also "a ton of supply" coming at the bond market with an auction of $25 billion of 10-year notes on Tuesday and $17 billion of 30-year bonds on Wednesday, as well as an "astronomical amount" of debt needed to finance the $2.3 trillion federal CARES Act aimed at mitigating the economic fallout from the virus. "That's going to keep yields from dropping precipitously, although there is not a precipitous amount they can drop anymore," Rupert said. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of economists said a global recession would be deeper than previously thought, although most clung to hopes for a swift rebound. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.2799%, up 1.2 basis points. Bids submitted in a Tuesday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $1.5 billion backed by mortgage-backed securities, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. April 7 Tuesday 10:38AM New York / 1438 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 178-16/32 -2-2/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 137-172/256 -0-188/2 56 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.13 0.1322 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.195 0.1984 0.028 Two-year note 100-48/256 0.2799 0.012 Three-year note 99-160/256 0.3758 0.023 Five-year note 99-254/256 0.5016 0.056 Seven-year note 99-176/256 0.6709 0.083 10-year note 106-252/256 0.7629 0.085 30-year bond 115-224/256 1.3519 0.067 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.50 2.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago. Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston)