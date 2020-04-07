Bonds News
April 7, 2020 / 2:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Coming supply, stronger stocks push yields higher

Karen Pierog

4 Min Read

    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on
Tuesday as the bond market mulled a looming supply deluge and
Wall Street surged on hopes the coronovirus outbreak may slow
down. 
    The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was
last up 8.5 basis points at 0.7629%.
    Reports from Monday that the virus outbreak may be
plateauing in the hard-hit states of New York and New Jersey
lifted stocks for a second straight day.
    On Tuesday, U.S. officials including Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump was eyeing areas of
the country where the economy could be reopened.

    "We've cheapened up a little bit because of the stronger
push in risk appetite for the last couple of days, taking a bit
of a bid out of Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, senior economist
at Action Economics in San Francisco.
    She added there is also "a ton of supply" coming at the bond
market with an auction of $25 billion of 10-year notes on
Tuesday and $17 billion of 30-year bonds on Wednesday, as well
as an "astronomical amount" of debt needed to finance the $2.3
trillion federal CARES Act aimed at mitigating the economic
fallout from the virus.
    "That's going to keep yields from dropping precipitously,
although there is not a precipitous amount they can drop
anymore," Rupert said.  
    Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of economists said a global
recession would be deeper than previously thought, although most
clung to hopes for a swift rebound.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.2799%,
up 1.2 basis points.
    Bids submitted in a Tuesday morning overnight repurchase
agreement (repo) operation totaled $1.5 billion backed by
mortgage-backed securities, according to the New York Federal
Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. 
April 7 Tuesday 10:38AM New York / 1438 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               178-16/32    -2-2/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              137-172/256  -0-188/2  
                                            56        
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.13         0.1322    -0.002
 Six-month bills               0.195        0.1984    0.028
 Two-year note                 100-48/256   0.2799    0.012
 Three-year note               99-160/256   0.3758    0.023
 Five-year note                99-254/256   0.5016    0.056
 Seven-year note               99-176/256   0.6709    0.083
 10-year note                  106-252/256  0.7629    0.085
 30-year bond                  115-224/256  1.3519    0.067
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        22.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        13.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        10.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        4.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -40.50         2.75    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago. Additional reporting by
Ross Kerber in Boston)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below