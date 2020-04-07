TREASURIES-Coming supply, stronger stocks push yields higher

(Updates yields, adds New York governor's comments, Treasury auction results, yield spread detail, additional repo operation) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as the bond market mulled a looming supply deluge and Wall Street rose on hopes the coronovirus outbreak may slow down. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was last up 6.4 basis points at 0.7422%. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that while his hard-hit state had its largest single-day increase in deaths, he believed the number of hospitalizations for the virus was reaching a plateau. Optimism that measures taken to curtail the virus' spread may be working lifted stock indexes for a second-straight day. "We've cheapened up a little bit because of the stronger push in risk appetite for the last couple of days, taking a bit of a bid out of Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, senior economist at Action Economics in San Francisco. She added there is also "a ton of supply" coming at the bond market with Tuesday's auction of $25 billion of 10-year notes, followed by $17 billion of 30-year bonds on Wednesday, as well as an "astronomical amount" of debt needed to finance the $2.3 trillion federal CARES Act aimed at mitigating economic fallout from the virus. "That's going to keep yields from dropping precipitously, although there is not a precipitous amount they can drop anymore," Rupert said. Results for Tuesday's 10-year note auction were "underwhelming with a tail of 0.8 basis point and non-dealer bidding of 72.4% versus a 72.9% average," according to a report from Ben Jeffery, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of economists said a global recession would be deeper than previously thought, although most clung to hopes for a swift rebound. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes that is seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 46.4 basis points, about six basis points higher than at Monday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.2799%, up 1.2 basis points. Bids submitted in a Tuesday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $1.5 billion backed by mortgage-backed securities, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. In a one-day repo operation on Tuesday afternoon, all $10.8 billion in bids were accepted. April 7 Tuesday 1:37PM New York / 1837 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1475 0.15 0.016 Six-month bills 0.21 0.2137 0.044 Two-year note 100-48/256 0.2799 0.012 Three-year note 99-166/256 0.368 0.015 Five-year note 100-18/256 0.4857 0.040 Seven-year note 99-212/256 0.6502 0.062 10-year note 107-48/256 0.7422 0.064 30-year bond 116-108/256 1.3315 0.047 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 11.75 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.75 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -39.50 3.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown)