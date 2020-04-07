Bonds News
April 7, 2020 / 6:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-Coming supply, stronger stocks push yields higher

Karen Pierog

5 Min Read

 (Updates yields, adds New York governor's comments, Treasury
auction results, yield spread detail, additional repo operation)
    By Karen Pierog
    CHICAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on
Tuesday as the bond market mulled a looming supply deluge and
Wall Street rose on hopes the coronovirus outbreak may slow
down. 
    The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was
last up 6.4 basis points at 0.7422%.
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday that while
his hard-hit state had its largest single-day increase in
deaths, he believed the number of hospitalizations for the virus
was reaching a plateau.
    Optimism that measures taken to curtail the virus' spread
may be working lifted stock indexes for a second-straight day.

    "We've cheapened up a little bit because of the stronger
push in risk appetite for the last couple of days, taking a bit
of a bid out of Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, senior economist
at Action Economics in San Francisco.
    She added there is also "a ton of supply" coming at the bond
market with Tuesday's auction of $25 billion of 10-year notes,
followed by $17 billion of 30-year bonds on Wednesday, as well
as an "astronomical amount" of debt needed to finance the $2.3
trillion federal CARES Act aimed at mitigating economic fallout
from the virus.
    "That's going to keep yields from dropping precipitously,
although there is not a precipitous amount they can drop
anymore," Rupert said. 
    Results for Tuesday's 10-year note auction were
"underwhelming with a tail of 0.8 basis point and non-dealer
bidding of 72.4% versus a 72.9% average," according to a report
from Ben Jeffery, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital
Markets.
    Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of economists said a global
recession would be deeper than previously thought, although most
clung to hopes for a swift rebound.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes that is seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 46.4 basis points, about six basis points
higher than at Monday's close. 
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.2799%,
up 1.2 basis points.
    Bids submitted in a Tuesday morning overnight repurchase
agreement (repo) operation totaled $1.5 billion backed by
mortgage-backed securities, according to the New York Federal
Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. In a one-day repo
operation on Tuesday afternoon, all $10.8 billion in bids were
accepted.
    
April 7 Tuesday 1:37PM New York / 1837 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1475       0.15      0.016
 Six-month bills               0.21         0.2137    0.044
 Two-year note                 100-48/256   0.2799    0.012
 Three-year note               99-166/256   0.368     0.015
 Five-year note                100-18/256   0.4857    0.040
 Seven-year note               99-212/256   0.6502    0.062
 10-year note                  107-48/256   0.7422    0.064
 30-year bond                  116-108/256  1.3315    0.047
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        23.75         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        14.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        11.75         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        4.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -39.50         3.75    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago Additional reporting by
Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below