TREASURIES-Coronavirus worry sends yields to new lows; 10-year hits below 1.25%

(Updates with market activity, Morgan Stanley comment, context) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued to decline on Thursday as investors piled into the assets seen as safe havens, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note reaching an all-time low for the third consecutive day. The yield on the 10-year note was down 3.9 basis points in morning trading at 1.2706%, after reaching as low as 1.2491%. Yields on other treasuries also fell, including on the 30-year bond, which also hit a new low. Also the two-year note, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 7.2 basis points in morning trading to 1.0734%, close to its lowest since late 2016. Analysts said the rush to safety came as more coronavirus cases were reported worldwide, drawing buyers for U.S. government bonds from among investors dumping equities and other assets, as well as regular fixed-income customers. "The treasury market is truly the risk-free asset for everybody," said Michael Kushma, chief investment officer of global fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. How long the dynamic lasts depends on whether U.S. companies start to lay off workers, which could lead to declines in consumer spending, he said, adding the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely tracking the same issue. "The key factor of how this will play out for the Fed is if the labor market stays okay," Kushma said. The outbreak has reached a "decisive point", the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday, urging countries to redouble efforts to contain it. Goldman Sachs said U.S. companies will generate no earnings growth in 2020 as the coronavirus spreads, deepening risks to global growth. Growing uncertainty about the virus has driven bond yields down steadily since January. In a note to clients BMO head of U.S. rates strategy Ian Lyngen wrote "the process of defining the lower bound for US rates will continue for several weeks as pressure mounts for the Fed to provide a policy response." Analysts will be focused on the results of an auction of 7-year notes by the U.S. Treasury later on Thursday. February 27 Thursday 9:58AM New York / 1458 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.4025 1.4309 -0.087 Six-month bills 1.2825 1.3123 -0.101 Two-year note 100-26/256 1.0734 -0.072 Three-year note 100-232/256 1.0636 -0.061 Five-year note 100-60/256 1.0767 -0.050 Seven-year note 102-20/256 1.1864 -0.043 10-year note 102-36/256 1.2706 -0.039 30-year bond 105-128/256 1.7629 -0.035 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 3.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 0.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber)