March 15, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

TREASURIES-Demand for long-dated bonds drives yield curve flatter

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    By Kate Duguid
    NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The Treasury bond yield curve
continued to flatten on Thursday morning as muted inflation
expectations and a flight to safe-haven investments drove demand
for longer-dated securities. 
    The spread between the two- and 10-year yields shrank to
54.00 basis points on its fourth straight day of contraction,
reapproaching the decade low hit in January. The spread between
5- and 30-year yields was down to 44.40 basis points, also
approaching decade lows hit in early February.
     The yield curve has flattened this week as the release of
weak economic data, in particular retail sales and consumer
prices, has driven down inflation and growth expectations. New
York manufacturing data, import and export prices, and
industrial supply numbers released on Thursday morning were all
near expectations.
    The muted movements in the Treasury market on Thursday
"reflects the data was net/net benign this morning, so there
wasn't any fresh influence on the market," said Lou Brien,
market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. 
    The continued flattening was attributable instead to soft
data released earlier in the week. 
    On Tuesday, the U.S. Labor Department reported that its
Consumer Price Index rose 0.2 percent last month, in line with
expectations, but far slower than January's 0.5 percent,
suggesting the anticipated pickup in inflation is likely to be
gradual.
    The Commerce Department on Wednesday said U.S. retail sales
fell for a third straight month in February, pointing to a
slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter.
    "What you had was an increase in inflation expectations
based on the tax bill and the foreshadowing of some kind of
infrastructure bill. But you haven’t seen the increase in the
actual inflation data or in the wage data," said Brien. 
    The continued puzzle of missing inflation has been
depressing the long end of the curve, which is a reflection of
the market's long-term perception of the country's economic
health. But despite low inflation, the Federal Reserve is still
expected to raise interest rates at least three times this year,
which has propped up yields on shorter-dated bonds. The overall
effect is a flattening of the curve. 
    Also driving down yields has been political volatility in
Washington. President Donald Trump's ouster of Secretary of
State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday spooked markets briefly. But the
results of a special congressional election in Pennsylvania on
Tuesday night compounded the sense of instability, driving
traders into U.S. government bonds, a traditional safe-haven
investment.
    The yield on the benchmark government note was
last at 2.810 percent, just below yesterday's close at 2.817
percent. The yield on the two-year note was last at
2.270 percent, above Wednesday's close at 2.262 percent. The
yield on the 30-year bond was last at 3.049 percent,
slightly below the close at 3.058 percent. 
    
      March 15 Thursday 10:16AM New York / 1416 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN8               145-1/32     0-5/32    
 10YR TNotes JUN8              120-152/256  0-12/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.73         1.7616    0.008
 Six-month bills               1.9025       1.9476    0.011
 Two-year note                 99-246/256   2.2703    0.008
 Three-year note               99-228/256   2.413     0.005
 Five-year note                100-22/256   2.6063    -0.002
 Seven-year note               100-8/256    2.7449    -0.007
 10-year note                  99-116/256   2.8134    -0.004
 30-year bond                  99           3.0511    -0.007
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        30.25        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        25.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        14.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -14.75        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
