TREASURIES-Falling stocks and oil prices drive investors to safety

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Monday as investors sought safety from sliding stocks and oil prices, and as leaders struggled to prop up economic activity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was down 2.7 basis points at 0.6289% in morning trading. Yields on shorter-term Treasuries did not fall as much. That left a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, at 43 basis points, about a basis point lower than Friday's close. Analysts said the trading indicated investors moving to the safety of Treasuries as Wall Street fell in early trading, taking a hit from a crash in oil prices. U.S. Democrats and Republicans were near agreement on Monday for extra money to help small businesses, but have been taking shots at each other over the delay in further aid. Investors also have diminished expectations for future inflation as household spending dries up, said Andrew Richman, director of fixed income strategies at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services. "Consumption is down so much, the expectations are extremely low," he said. An extreme situation has developed in the U.S. crude oil futures markets, as the current front-month May contract expiring on Tuesday has dropped by a whopping 40%. A dramatic fall in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak and a glut of global crude supply are hitting the markets all at once, while plans by oil-producing nations to cut output will not come quickly. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1976% in morning trading. April 20 Monday 10:00AM New York / 1400 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.125 0.1271 0.003 Six-month bills 0.155 0.1573 -0.013 Two-year note 100-88/256 0.1976 -0.008 Three-year note 100 0.25 -0.005 Five-year note 100-182/256 0.3548 -0.009 Seven-year note 100-196/256 0.5126 -0.020 10-year note 108-72/256 0.6289 -0.027 30-year bond 118-180/256 1.247 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.50 1.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.75 1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.50 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)