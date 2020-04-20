Bonds News
TREASURIES-Falling stocks and oil prices drive investors to safety

    BOSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury
yields were lower on Monday as investors sought safety from
sliding stocks and oil prices, and as leaders struggled to prop
up economic activity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was down
2.7 basis points at 0.6289% in morning trading. 
    Yields on shorter-term Treasuries did not fall as much. That
left a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes,              seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, at 43 basis points, about a basis point lower than
Friday's close.
    Analysts said the trading indicated investors moving to the
safety of Treasuries as Wall Street fell in early trading,
taking a hit from a crash in oil prices. 
    U.S. Democrats and Republicans were near agreement on Monday
for extra money to help small businesses, but have been taking
shots at each other over the delay in further aid.
    Investors also have diminished expectations for future
inflation as household spending dries up, said Andrew Richman,
director of fixed income strategies at Truist/SunTrust Advisory
Services. "Consumption is down so much, the expectations are
extremely low," he said.
     An extreme situation has developed in the U.S. crude oil
futures markets, as the current front-month May contract
expiring on Tuesday has dropped by a whopping 40%.
    A dramatic fall in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak
and a glut of global crude supply are hitting the markets all at
once, while plans by oil-producing nations to cut output will
not come quickly.
    The two-year  U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was
down less than a basis point at 0.1976% in morning trading.
    
      April 20 Monday 10:00AM New York / 1400 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.125        0.1271    0.003
 Six-month bills               0.155        0.1573    -0.013
 Two-year note                 100-88/256   0.1976    -0.008
 Three-year note               100          0.25      -0.005
 Five-year note                100-182/256  0.3548    -0.009
 Seven-year note               100-196/256  0.5126    -0.020
 10-year note                  108-72/256   0.6289    -0.027
 30-year bond                  118-180/256  1.247     -0.031
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        22.50         1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        15.75         1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.50         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        7.50         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -37.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
