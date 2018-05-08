TREASURIES-Flight to safety as U.S. quits Iran deal drives yields down

(Updates news, yields, analyst quotes) By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. government bond yields across maturities fell on Tuesday as demand for the safe-haven investment increased following President Donald Trump's announcement that the country would withdraw from its nuclear deal with Iran. But the moves were relatively muted, with the 10-year Treasury yield reaching a weekly high of 2.987 percent, before falling to 2.974 percent, just 2 basis points above Monday's close. That suggested markets had already priced in the possibility of U.S. withdrawal. "The market has been preparing, in a sense, for this announcement. The combination of the changeover in the president’s team from Tillerson to Pompeo and the appointment of John Bolton was a signal to the market of the direction that the administration was going," said Brian Daingerfield, macro strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. In a televised speech, Trump said the United States would pull out of a 2015 international agreement designed to deny Tehran the ability to build nuclear weapons, and also reinstate sanctions on Iran. The decision is likely to raise the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upset America's European allies and disrupt global oil supplies. The response in currency markets was similarly muffled, with the dollar, which is also a safe-haven investment, up to 93.105 against a basket of six currencies, having hit a session high of 93.280 earlier in the day. The lassitude across asset classes may also suggest investors believe there is more to be revealed about the deal. "I think right now there's still quite a bit of uncertainty about the future of the deal even now that the U.S. has made its intentions clear," said Daingerfield. The European Union has said it will continue to uphold the accord regardless of U.S. participation. And Iran's response is also not yet clear. What's more "you could argue that President Trump being open to the negotiation of a better deal while also hanging the risk of sanctions over Iran… that if an agreement could still be reached, a risky scenario could be avoided," said Daingerfield. The Treasury Department on Tuesday auctioned $31 billion in three-year notes to modestly improved participation, part of its auction of $73 billion in U.S. debt this week. The issuance of three-year notes at auction increased by $1 billion from April, and by $7 billion from February. The two-year note's yield was last at 2.514 percent, up from 2.497 at the end of Monday's session. May 8 Tuesday 3:30PM New York / 1930 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN8 143-8/32 -0-10/32 10YR TNotes JUN8 119-116/256 -0-60/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.84 1.8744 0.039 Six-month bills 1.995 2.0434 0.011 Two-year note 99-188/256 2.5135 0.016 Three-year note 99-58/256 2.6504 0.019 Five-year note 99-182/256 2.8126 0.029 Seven-year note 99-168/256 2.9298 0.030 10-year note 98-28/256 2.9741 0.024 30-year bond 97-132/256 3.1287 0.009 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.25 0.75 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Will Dunham and Chizu Nomiyama)