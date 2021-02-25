Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Inflation bets send yields up to new milestone

By Ross Kerber

 (Updates with market activity, mid-curve details)
    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Traders anticipating rising inflation
accelerated a bond sell-off and sent U.S. Treasury yields to new
milestone highs on Thursday.
    The 10-year yield was up 7.4 basis points at
1.463% and reached as high as 1.494%, the highest in a year.
    The trading also pushed up a closely watched part of the
U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on
two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an
indicator of economic expectations. It went as wide as 132 basis
points, the most since late 2016, and was last at 131 basis
points, 6 more than Wednesday's close. Other parts of the yield
curve also widened.
    Analysts said the trading showed investors positioning for 
price increases on goods and services internationally, even
after top U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank
officials tried to talk down rising yields.
    "It's starting to become a momentum trade and the sell-off
is becoming a global phenomenon," said Subadra Rajappa, head of
U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. 
    U.S. weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, further
fueling risk-on sentiment.
    Also rising significantly Thursday were yields in the
"belly," or middle of the cover on five-year and
seven-year U.S. Treasury notes, with the five-year up 9.2 basis
points at 0.7184% in midday trading. 
    Analysts said the moves could reflect holders of
mortgage-backed securities selling the bonds as they reduce
risks on loans they manage, known as "convexity hedging."

    Poor results in an auction of five-year notes on Wednesday
could also be driving the trading, said Justin Hoogendoorn, head
of fixed income strategy at Piper Sandler Cos.     
    Investors will watch to see the results of an auction of $62
billion of seven-year notes, he said, with results due in the
early afternoon. "A reasonable seven-year auction should calm
the market in the belly of the curve," Hoogendoorn said.
    The U.S. secured overnight financing Rate (SOFR),
 which measures the cost of borrowing cash overnight using
Treasury securities as collateral, was at 0.02% on Thursday
after dropping to 0.01% on Wednesday, the lowest since May 2020.
SOFR has replaced the London interbank offered rate (LIBOR) as
an interest rate benchmark for banks.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.7 basis
points at 0.1544%.
    The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
 was at 0.193% after reaching as high as 0.214%,
the highest in a year. The 10-year TIPS yield was
at -0.695% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.156%.
    
      February 25 Thursday 11:45AM New York / 1645 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0425       0.0431    0.010
 Six-month bills               0.055        0.0558    0.005
 Two-year note                 99-241/256   0.1544    0.027
 Three-year note               99-126/256   0.2969    0.056
 Five-year note                98-238/256   0.7184    0.092
 Seven-year note               97-160/256   1.107     0.090
 10-year note                  96-224/256   1.463     0.074
 20-year bond                  95-128/256   2.1535    0.080
 30-year bond                  90-240/256   2.2949    0.053
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         9.25        -2.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        5.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -29.75        -2.00    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
