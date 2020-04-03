Bonds News
TREASURIES-Investors disregard grim jobs report, again

Ross Kerber

    BOSTON, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held steady
on Friday despite a grim federal jobs report for the second day
in a row, as investors tried to grasp the full impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.
    The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was
down 3.8 basis points at 0.5885% in morning trading. 
    That was little changed from where it stood at 8:30 a.m. EDT
(1230 GMT) when a closely watched U.S. Labor Department report
showed the American economy shed 701,000 jobs in March. The
figure signaled the abrupt end of a historic 113 straight months
of employment growth as stringent measures to control the novel
coronavirus outbreak shuttered businesses and factories,
confirming a recession is under way.
    For Treasuries, the dynamic was similar to Thursday when 
investors also disregarded a record rise in jobless claims to
more than 6 million.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 35
basis points, about 2 basis points lower than at Thursday's
close.
    Wall Street's main indexes were also little changed on
Friday. Analysts said the muted market reaction to
the dramatic jobs reports reinforced how investors are focused
more on measures of public health and the effectiveness of
government responses.
    "This is the smallest market impact I’ve ever seen from the
payrolls number," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst for
Cantor Fitzgerald.
    "This data doesn't mean that much, until we get a better
picture of how the whole situation plays out," he said.         
 
    The two-year  U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up
1.7 basis points at 0.2368% in morning trading.
    
 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
