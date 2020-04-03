TREASURIES-Investors disregard grim jobs report, again

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Friday despite a grim federal jobs report for the second day in a row, as investors tried to grasp the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was down 3.8 basis points at 0.5885% in morning trading. That was little changed from where it stood at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) when a closely watched U.S. Labor Department report showed the American economy shed 701,000 jobs in March. The figure signaled the abrupt end of a historic 113 straight months of employment growth as stringent measures to control the novel coronavirus outbreak shuttered businesses and factories, confirming a recession is under way. For Treasuries, the dynamic was similar to Thursday when investors also disregarded a record rise in jobless claims to more than 6 million. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 35 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than at Thursday's close. Wall Street's main indexes were also little changed on Friday. Analysts said the muted market reaction to the dramatic jobs reports reinforced how investors are focused more on measures of public health and the effectiveness of government responses. "This is the smallest market impact I’ve ever seen from the payrolls number," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst for Cantor Fitzgerald. "This data doesn't mean that much, until we get a better picture of how the whole situation plays out," he said. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.7 basis points at 0.2368% in morning trading. April 3 Friday 9:53AM New York / 1353 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 182-12/32 0-27/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-36/256 0-64/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0875 0.089 -0.007 Six-month bills 0.145 0.1471 -0.003 Two-year note 100-70/256 0.2368 0.017 Three-year note 100-154/256 0.2943 0.015 Five-year note 100-150/256 0.3812 -0.007 Seven-year note 100-216/256 0.5019 -0.034 10-year note 108-184/256 0.5885 -0.038 30-year bond 119-44/256 1.2308 -0.037 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.00 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.00 -2.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis)