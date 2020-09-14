TREASURIES-Investors look ahead to Fed meeting, keep yields in range

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber Sept 14 (Reuters) - Investors kept U.S. Treasury yields stable on Monday as they tried to gauge how the U.S. Federal Reserve will put its new approach to monetary policy into practice. The benchmark 10-year yield was down less than a basis point at 0.6641% in afternoon trading, close to the middle of the range where it has traded since late March. The U.S. central bank will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday with a new framework rolled out last month promising an expansive commitment to "broad-based and inclusive" employment. Trading on Monday reflected "a little bit of place-setting ahead of the FOMC," said Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics. Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Monday on a boost from technology stocks while signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a spurt of multibillion-dollar deals also brightened the mood. The dollar slipped on Monday against its major peers as a wave of M&A deals lifted the mood in global equity markets and investors looked ahead to the Fed meeting. Wall Street is coming off of two straight weeks of losses, as investors sold heavyweight technology stocks. In addition, world oil demand will fall more steeply in 2020 than previously forecast due to the coronavirus and recover more slowly than expected next year, OPEC said on Monday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 53 basis points, about a basis point lower than Friday's close but well above the level of 33 basis points reached on July 24. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.135% in trading on Monday afternoon. September 14 Monday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1075 0.109 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.12 0.1217 0.000 Two-year note 99-251/256 0.135 0.006 Three-year note 99-232/256 0.1563 0.005 Five-year note 99-248/256 0.2563 0.003 Seven-year note 100-94/256 0.4463 -0.002 10-year note 99-160/256 0.6641 -0.003 20-year bond 98-204/256 1.193 -0.009 30-year bond 99-52/256 1.4077 -0.008 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -36.50 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)