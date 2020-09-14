Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Investors look ahead to Fed meeting, keep yields in range

By Ross Kerber

0 Min Read

 (Updates with market activity, analyst comment)
    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Investors kept U.S. Treasury yields
stable on Monday as they tried to gauge how the U.S. Federal
Reserve will put its new approach to monetary policy into
practice.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down less than a
basis point at 0.6641% in afternoon trading, close to the middle
of the range where it has traded since late March.
    The U.S. central bank will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday 
with a new framework rolled out last month promising an
expansive commitment to "broad-based and inclusive"
employment.
    Trading on Monday reflected "a little bit of place-setting
ahead of the FOMC," said Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action
Economics.    
    Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Monday on a boost
from technology stocks while signs of progress in developing a
COVID-19 vaccine and a spurt of multibillion-dollar deals also
brightened the mood.
    The dollar slipped on Monday against its major peers as a
wave of M&A deals lifted the mood in global equity markets and
investors looked ahead to the Fed meeting.
    Wall Street is coming off of two straight weeks of losses,
as investors sold heavyweight technology stocks. In addition,
world oil demand will fall more steeply in 2020 than previously
forecast due to the coronavirus and recover more slowly than
expected next year, OPEC said on Monday.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 53 basis points, about a basis point lower
than Friday's close but well above the level of 33 basis points
reached on July 24.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than
a basis point at 0.135% in trading on Monday afternoon.
    
  September 14 Monday 1:52PM New York / 1752 GMT Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1075       0.109     -0.003
 Six-month bills               0.12         0.1217    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-251/256   0.135     0.006
 Three-year note               99-232/256   0.1563    0.005
 Five-year note                99-248/256   0.2563    0.003
 Seven-year note               100-94/256   0.4463    -0.002
 10-year note                  99-160/256   0.6641    -0.003
 20-year bond                  98-204/256   1.193     -0.009
 30-year bond                  99-52/256    1.4077    -0.008
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -36.50         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
