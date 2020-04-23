TREASURIES-Investors look past grim U.S. jobless claims report, keep yields steady

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday as investors set aside the latest grim jobs report to focus on how quickly the U.S. economy might reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was less than a basis point higher at 0.6282%. That was even though the Labor Department said 4.427 million more people applied for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, bringing the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits over the past five weeks to a record 26 million people. Traditionally such poor data would lead investors to buy safety assets like government bonds, driving down their yields. But amid the broad economic collapse brought on by the outbreak, investors are much more focused on questions like the strength of measures taken by officials toward reopening businesses, like effective testing and medicines, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities. "The market is ignoring all the weak data so far, it's priced in," Misra said. "We have moved ahead from the second quarter being awful, it's the third and fourth quarter outlook" on which investors are focused, she said. Hundreds of members of the U.S. House of Representatives will gather in Washington on Thursday to pass a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill, bringing the unprecedented total of funds approved for the crisis to nearly $3 trillion.{nL2N2CB0I9] A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 40 basis points, about 4 basis points higher than at Wednesday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.2 basis points at 0.2231% in morning trading. April 23 Thursday 9:16AM New York / 1316 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 181-1/32 0-2/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-232/256 -0-36/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1125 0.1144 0.010 Six-month bills 0.14 0.142 0.000 Two-year note 100-75/256 0.2231 0.012 Three-year note 99-238/256 0.2737 0.016 Five-year note 100-144/256 0.3848 0.021 Seven-year note 100-168/256 0.5285 0.016 10-year note 108-72/256 0.6282 0.009 30-year bond 119-184/256 1.2101 -0.010 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 3.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.25 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston)