Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

TREASURIES-Long-dated yields capped as higher CPI raises prospect of Fed action

By Kate Duguid

0 Min Read

 (New throughout, updates prices, yields, market activity and
comments)
    By Kate Duguid
    NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Treasury yields
were broadly lower on Thursday morning despite an increase in
inflation, as consumer price index data raised expectations the
Federal Reserve would increase Treasury purchases at the long
end of the yield curve. 
    The Labor Department reported its consumer price index rose
0.2% in November, slightly higher than expected by economists
polled by Reuters, after being unchanged in October. In the 12
months through November, CPI increased 1.2% after a similar gain
in October, above the 1.1% year-on-year forecast.
    Inflation remains well below the Fed's 2% target, but any
increase could still potentially push rates on the 10-year note
 and 30-year bond higher. 
    Both rates have been increasing in the past several months,
enough that some analysts believe the Fed will purchase more
longer-dated debt to cap yields and keep borrowing costs low.
Since March the Fed has bought more than $2 trillion worth of
Treasury debt, most of it in shorter-dated notes. 
    The Fed's policymaking committee is scheduled to meet next
week.
    "The Fed is clearly out there wanting to keep expectations
on rates low and that they will continue to broaden their
balance sheet significantly," said Stan Shipley, macro research
analyst at Evercore ISI. 
    "It will put upward pressure on inflation expectations as
CPI was somewhat higher than expected here. Going forward, if
you look at gasoline, it will probably climb again in the month
of December."
    The benchmark 10-year yield rose after the data release at
8:30 a.m. ET, but remained lower on the day, last down half a
basis point at 0.936%. The 30-year yield made a similar move and
was last down 1.1 basis points on the day to 1.678%. 
    Since the lows hit in March, the 10-year yield has risen by
more than 60 basis points, and the 30-year has risen by nearly
100. The two-year yield, which is most sensitive to
interest rate expectations, hit an all-time low in May and has
since risen by about 4 basis points.    
    The short end of the curve was also lower on the day, with
the two-year yield last down 0.6 basis point to 0.147%. A
separate report on Thursday morning showed weekly jobless claims
increased more than expected, suggesting the resurgence in
COVID-19 infections and subsequent shutdowns in businesses have
hampered the nascent labor market recovery. 
    Later on Thursday, the Treasury Department will auction off
$24 billion of new 30-year debt.     
  December 10 Thursday 10:52AM New York / 1552 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.07         0.071     -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.0825       0.0837    -0.002
 Two-year note                 99-245/256   0.1469    -0.006
 Three-year note               99-192/256   0.2086    -0.007
 Five-year note                99-222/256   0.402     -0.006
 Seven-year note               99-174/256   0.6721    -0.004
 10-year note                  99-104/256   0.9378    -0.003
 20-year bond                  98-96/256    1.4693    -0.011
 30-year bond                  98-188/256   1.679     -0.010
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         5.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         5.75         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -27.50        -0.75    
 spread (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David
Gregorio)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up