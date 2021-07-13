Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Long-dated yields jump after weak 30-year bond auction

By Karen Brettell

 (Adds TIPS breakevens, updates prices)
    NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury
yields rose on Tuesday after the Treasury Department drew weak
demand for a $24 billion sale of 30-year bonds, which came after
data showed inflation in June jumped more than expected.
    The bonds sold at a high yield of 2.00%, more than two basis
points above where the debt had traded before the auction.

    The auction “was a face-plant. All of the metrics were very
poor,” Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action
Economics, said in a note. “The much hotter-than-expected CPI
report and the subsequent curve flattening did not do the
auction any favors.”
    The yield curve had flattened earlier on Tuesday after data
showed U.S. consumer prices in June rose by the most in 13 years
amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in costs of
travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the
economic recovery gathered momentum.
    The consumer price index increased 0.9% last month, the
largest gain since June 2008, after advancing 0.6% in May. The
so-called core CPI surged 4.5% on a year-on-year basis, the
largest increase since November 1991, after rising 3.8% in May.

    "Yet another blowout inflation reading makes it increasingly
difficult for the Fed to stick to its position that elevated
inflation readings are merely 'transitory'," James Knightley,
chief international economist at ING, said in a report.
    Benchmark 10-year yields jumped to 1.415%, after
getting as low as 1.343% earlier on Tuesday. 
    The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
 steepened to 116 basis points, after earlier
flattening to 109 basis points in the wake of the inflation
data.
    Thirty-year note yields rose to 2.040% from
1.97% before the auction. The yield curve between five-year
notes and 30-year bonds steepened to 120 basis
points. 
    Inflation expectations also jumped, with breakeven rates on
five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)
 rising to 2.59%, from 2.50% before the inflation
data.
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to be asked about
inflation when he testifies before Congress on Wednesday and
Thursday and his comments will be evaluated for any indications
that he is becoming more concerned about rising price pressures.
    “There is certainly some concern that some of these price
increases are coming in much quicker than expected, but you can
argue that a lot of this is due to the recovery,” said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
    Minutes from the Fed’s June policy meeting released last
week showed that Fed officials last month felt substantial
further progress on the U.S. economic recovery "was generally
seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be
poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized.

    
      July 13 Tuesday 3:34PM New York / 1934 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.05         0.0507    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.05         0.0507    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-191/256   0.2548    0.022
 Three-year note               99-184/256   0.4695    0.039
 Five-year note                100-36/256   0.846     0.050
 Seven-year note               100-146/256  1.1645    0.048
 10-year note                  101-236/256  1.415     0.052
 20-year bond                  104-172/256  1.9644    0.048
 30-year bond                  107-120/256  2.0395    0.046
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         9.75        -1.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -0.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -27.25         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci, Dan
Grebler and David Gregorio)
