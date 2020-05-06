TREASURIES-Long-dated yields jump as Treasury increases auction sizes

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Treasury yields jumped to three-week highs on Wednesday and the yield curve steepened after the Treasury Department sharply increased the size of its long-dated debt auctions to help finance its rapidly expanding deficit. Treasury said it will launch a long-planned 20-year bond and increase securities auction sizes across a range of maturities to raise cash to meet record government borrowing needs caused by measures to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak and mitigate economic damage. On Monday, the department said it expects to borrow $2.999 trillion during the April-June quarter, five times larger than the previous single-quarter record set during the 2008 financial crisis. “Treasury seems to be more comfortable bringing a lot more long-dated debt to market," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, adding that "the size of the 20-year that they announced is actually quite a bit higher than most market expectations were looking for.” The government said it would sell $20 billion in 20-year bonds. Next week it will sell $42 billion in three-year notes, $32 billion in 10-year notes, and $22 billion in 30-year bonds. That is an increase of $4 billion in three-year notes, $5 billion in 10-year notes and $3 billion in 30-year bonds compared with its last refunding. Treasury has concentrated the bulk of its increased issuance in short-term Treasury bills, but analysts have said that it will need to increase longer-dated maturities over time. It was, however, expected to take longer to push out the debt maturities than was announced on Wednesday. "It's clear that the Treasury is starting to finance out the debt faster than most people anticipated," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped 6 basis points on the day to 0.714%, after earlier reaching 0.743%, the highest since April 15. Thirty-year bond yields rose 9 basis points to 1.420%, after getting as high as 1.446%, the highest since March 26. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened to 53 basis points, from 47 basis points on Tuesday, and the curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds steepened to 104 basis points, from 96 basis points. Investors are also focused on the jobs report for April due on Friday, which is expected to show massive job losses. U.S. private employers laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. May 6 Wednesday 3:02PM New York / 1902 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 178-20/32 -1-21/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-136/256 -0-84/25 6 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.1175 0.1195 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.1425 0.145 0.000 Two-year note 99-228/256 0.1803 -0.006 Three-year note 100-2/256 0.2473 0.002 Five-year note 99-254/256 0.3766 0.008 Seven-year note 99-124/256 0.5755 0.039 10-year note 107-104/256 0.7142 0.057 30-year bond 114-12/256 1.4198 0.090 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.00 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -3.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -50.75 -3.50 spread (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)