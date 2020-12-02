Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Long-end yields rise, yield curve steepest since 2018

By Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long
end of the curve rose on Wednesday, adding to Tuesday's big
climb on a potential new coronavirus relief package, while the
spread between 2- and 10-year notes reached its widest since
February 2018.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up less
than a basis point at 0.9393% and the yield curve steepened,
with the most-watched yield spread widening to as much as 79.60
basis points.
    Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst and trader at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York, said hopes for a stimulus deal to aid
the coronavirus-battered economy, as well as "the whole
reflation trade" drove longer-end yields up. But he said the
possibility the Federal Reserve could start purchasing more
longer-term debt would keep rates from moving much higher.
    "There's no reason to believe rates will go significantly
higher from here, not until the vaccines come and you really
start to see improvement in the economy," Lederer said.
    Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income
analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco, said if the
10-year yield, which hit an eight-month-high of 0.9750% on Nov.
9,  breaks the 1% level, "the realization that the Fed is
definitely in play will bring buyers."
    Republicans and Democrats in Congress remained at odds on
Wednesday over a new round of economic aid. Democratic leaders
called for negotiations over a $908 billion bipartisan proposal
announced on Tuesday, while Republican Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell floated another plan. 
    Still, renewed hopes that something will pass lifted
inflation expectations with the 5-year, 10-year, and 30-year
breakeven inflation rates,,
 all closed on Tuesday at their highest since May
2019 and moved higher in trading on Wednesday.
    With Fed policymakers meeting the week after next, Action
Economics' Rupert said it was unclear whether the central bank
will actually adopt a plan to buy more long-term Treasuries.
    "They don't want yields to rise and maybe crimp the
recovery. So we could see some of the more dovish participants
argue for duration extension in QE (quantitative easing)," she 
said.
    On the data front, the ADP National Employment Report showed
U.S. private payrolls increased by a less-than-expected 307,000
in November. It comes ahead of Friday's release of
the government's monthly employment report.
    Treasuries barely reacted to ADP, and the 10-year yield
ticked a little higher after the release of the Fed's "Beige
Book" report showing "little or no growth" in four of the Fed's
12 U.S. districts and only modest growth elsewhere in recent
weeks.  
    The 2-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down 1.2
basis points at 0.1623%.
    The spread between the 5-year note and 30-year bond 
 reached its widest since Nov. 12 at 128.8 basis
points. It was last up 2.3 basis points at 127.5 basis points.
    December 2 Wednesday 4:25PM New York / 2225 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.08         0.0811    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.0925       0.0938    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-237/256   0.1623    -0.012
 Three-year note               100-26/256   0.2154    -0.011
 Five-year note                99-204/256   0.4162    -0.011
 Seven-year note               99-144/256   0.6892    -0.005
 10-year note                  99-100/256   0.9393    0.005
 20-year bond                  98-24/256    1.4857    0.018
 30-year bond                  98-116/256   1.691     0.015
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -31.50         0.25    
 spread (By Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Kate Duguid in New
York)
