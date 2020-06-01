Bonds News
TREASURIES-Longer-dated yields higher as investors watch for supply details

Ross Kerber

    BOSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Investors pushed longer-dated
U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday as they tried to forecast
how the government would finance massive efforts to stimulate
the economy.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.1 basis
points at 0.6754% in morning trading.
    World stocks hovered near three-month highs and the dollar
was flat on Monday as optimism over economies opening up again
boosted risk appetite.
    For Treasuries, analysts said the morning trading showed
investors also shrugging off widespread civil unrest in U.S.
cities over the weekend and instead trying to parse out just how
many 20 and 30-year bonds federal officials may sell.
 
    "The market is trying to figure out how the deficits will be
funded," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr
Trust.
    Generally a greater supply will lead to lower prices and
higher yields. At the same time a reluctance on the part of the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates is keeping yields on
shorter-term treasuries lower, Barnes said. 
    In addition the Fed has been reducing its bond purchases,
which it ramped up to historic highs in March.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 51 basis points, about 2 basis points
higher than Friday's close.
    The two-year  U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was a
basis point higher at 0.1662%.

    June 1 Monday 9:00AM New York / 1300 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP0               177-12/32    -1        
 10YR TNotes SEP0              138-232/256  -0-40/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.14         0.1424    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.165        0.1674    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-235/256   0.1662    0.010
 Three-year note               99-198/256   0.2021    0.013
 Five-year note                99-176/256   0.3131    0.013
 Seven-year note               99-232/256   0.5137    0.021
 10-year note                  99-132/256   0.6754    0.031
 30-year bond                  95-20/256    1.4533    0.049
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.25        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.00        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         4.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -1.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -48.25        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston)
