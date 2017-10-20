FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Longer-dated yields rise further after Senate approves budget plan
#Funds News
October 20, 2017 / 1:10 PM / in a day

TREASURIES-Longer-dated yields rise further after Senate approves budget plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. longer-dated Treasury yields rose to session highs on Friday in the wake of the U.S. Senate’s passage of a budget blueprint for fiscal 2018 which could add up to $1.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade.

Worries about more federal borrowing to finance the proposed tax cuts and possibly higher inflation as a result raised the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to a two-week high at 2.374 percent in early Friday trading and the 30-year yield to a 1-1/2 week peak of 2.888 percent, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

