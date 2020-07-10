Bonds News
TREASURIES-Longer-term yields climb on optimism about COVID-19 recovery

    July 10 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields
rebounded on Friday, following Wall Street higher as optimism
about an antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 countered worries
about the economic fallout from a record rise in coronavirus
cases in the United States.  
    The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
 rose 2.8 basis points to 0.6332%, after dipping as
low as 0.569% earlier in the session - its lowest level since
April 22.  
    Gilead Sciences reported that additional data from
a late-stage study showed that its antiviral drug remdesivir
significantly improved clinical recovery and reduced the risk of
death in COVID-19 patients.
    "The market is trading on the expectation that the economy
is not going to shut down for a second time. It is looking past
the short term," said Andrew Richman, managing director of fixed
income at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services.
    Still, more than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were
reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a
Reuters tally, setting a one-day record.
    Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Dallas, in a television interview Friday said that muting the
virus' spread is key to an economic recovery, echoing similar
recent comments by other Fed policy makers.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 48 basis points, almost 2 basis points
higher than at Thursday's close. At one point it touched 42.7
basis points, the lowest level since May 4.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than
a basis point at 0.1549%, while the five-year yield rose 2.4
basis points to 0.2976%.
    Even with Friday's reversal, the 10-year yield was down
about 5 basis points for the week.
    "We are heading into the weekend, and investors may be
clearing their minds and just booking some profits in
fixed-income land," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income
strategy at WisdomTree Asset Management in New York.
    
