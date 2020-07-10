TREASURIES-Longer-term yields fall as COVID-19 cases boost safe-haven demand

By Ross Kerber July 10 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as a record increase in coronavirus cases pushed out economic recovery hopes, driving investors into the safe-haven securities. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 1.1 basis points at 0.5939% in morning trading, after touching as low 0.569% earlier in the session - its lowest since April 22. Until late on Thursday, the 10-year note had traded above 0.6% since May 15. The break below showed investors worried that a rising virus caseload would push off an economic recovery, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities. "It's a risk-off day on Treasuries, which is really the safe-haven with the virus infections increasing," she said. "We're learning we will have to live with this for a while, and that's going to hurt growth," she said. More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record. Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said in a television interview that muting the virus' spread is key to an economic recovery. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 45 basis points, about a basis point lower than on Thursday's close. At one point it touched 42.7 basis points, its lowest since May 4. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down a basis point at 0.1409% in morning trading. July 10 Friday 9:36AM New York / 1336 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Six-month bills 0.145 0.1471 -0.008 Two-year note 99-248/256 0.1409 -0.010 Three-year note 99-224/256 0.1668 -0.008 Five-year note 99-228/256 0.2722 -0.002 Seven-year note 100-88/256 0.4498 -0.004 10-year note 100-76/256 0.5939 -0.011 20-year bond 101-44/256 1.0593 -0.025 30-year bond 99-80/256 1.2778 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -47.00 1.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski)