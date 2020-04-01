Bonds News
April 1, 2020 / 2:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TREASURIES-Longer-term yields fall on growing worries of pandemic's economic impact

Ross Kerber

    BOSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields
fell on Wednesday as investors grew more cautious about the
economic impact of the coronavirus and braced for further equity
market declines.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 11.3 basis
points in morning trading at 0.5863%.
    Shorter-term yields were little changed, leaving flatter a
closely-watched portion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the difference between yields on two- and 10-year
Treasury notes. It was at 35 basis points, down 6.7 basis points
from Tuesday's close.
    Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings,
said traders were reacting to warnings that the worst of the
pandemic's U.S. impact still lies ahead. Economically that would
mean lower U.S. equity prices and higher unemployment numbers,
with a lasting impact on growth prospects.
    "There's a lot of tension in the marketplace about how bad
the jobless claims will be next month," he said.
    On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Americans of
a tough two weeks ahead, with White House health officials
modeling an enormous jump in virus-related deaths even with
strict social distancing measures. U.S. stock
indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to
safe-haven assets.   
    The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed
private payrolls fell by 27,000 jobs last month, the first
decline since September 2017, after advancing by an unrevised
183,000 in February. 
    Di Galoma said a bright spot is that Federal Reserve efforts
to smooth market functions seemed to be working with lower
volatility and better liquidity. "It doesn't look like the
system is being stressed, even though it's a very stressful
situation," he said.
    Earlier Wednesday, the New York Fed said it received no bids
for its overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation. The
announcement marked the latest day since Friday that few or no
bids were submitted for such operations, suggesting liquidity
has improved in the market for short-term government securities.

    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.3 basis
points at 0.2414% in morning trading.
    
      April 1 Wednesday 9:50AM New York / 1350 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               182-9/32     3-7/32    
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-84/256   0-164/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0975       0.0992    -0.033
 Six-month bills               0.1625       0.1649    0.036
 Two-year note                 100-68/256   0.2414    0.013
 Three-year note               100-162/256  0.2845    -0.002
 Five-year note                100-194/256  0.3468    -0.031
 Seven-year note               100-248/256  0.484     -0.076
 10-year note                  108-192/256  0.5863    -0.113
 30-year bond                  119-96/256   1.2236    -0.131
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        24.00        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        14.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        7.50         5.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -40.50         5.75    
 spread                                               
    

 (Reporting by Ross Kerber, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
