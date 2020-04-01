TREASURIES-Longer-term yields fall on growing worries of pandemic's impact

Bonds News
    BOSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields
fell on Wednesday as investors grew more cautious about the
economic impact of the coronavirus and braced for further equity
market declines.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 7.5 basis
points in afternoon trading at 0.6238%, about the middle of its
range during the session.
    Shorter-term yields were little changed, leaving flatter a
closely-watched portion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the difference between yields on two- and 10-year
Treasury notes. It was at 38.6 basis points, down about 3 basis
points from Tuesday's close.
    Analysts said traders were reacting to warnings that the
worst of the pandemic's U.S. impact still lies ahead. That would
mean lower U.S. equity prices and higher unemployment, with a
lasting impact on economic growth prospects. 
    "Yields really rallied this morning and stayed there. A lot
of people are just waiting to see what happens next," said 
Andrew Richman, managing director of fixed income at
Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services.
    On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Americans of
a tough two weeks ahead, with White House health officials
modeling an enormous jump in virus-related deaths even with
strict social distancing measures. 
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 4% on
Wednesday as investors fled to safe-haven assets.   
    The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed
private payrolls fell by 27,000 jobs last month, the first
decline since September 2017, after advancing by an unrevised
183,000 in February. 
    Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings,
said a bright spot is that Federal Reserve efforts to smooth
market functions seemed to be working with lower volatility and
better liquidity. "It doesn't look like the system is being
stressed, even though it's a very stressful situation," he said.
    Earlier on Wednesday, the New York Fed said it received no
bids for its overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation.
The announcement marked the latest day since Friday that few or
no bids were submitted for such operations, suggesting liquidity
has improved in the market for short-term government securities.

    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.2 basis
points at 0.2395% in afternoon trading.
    
  April 1 Wednesday 1:17PM New York / 1717 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               181-16/32    2-14/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              139-4/256    0-84/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0875       0.089     -0.043
 Six-month bills               0.1525       0.1547    0.026
 Two-year note                 100-69/256   0.2395    0.012
 Three-year note               100-166/256  0.2792    -0.008
 Five-year note                100-166/256  0.3689    -0.009
 Seven-year note               100-184/256  0.5202    -0.040
 10-year note                  108-96/256   0.6238    -0.075
 30-year bond                  118-108/256  1.2582    -0.097
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        23.50        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.25        -2.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.00         3.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -41.75         4.50    
 spread                                               
 
    

