TREASURIES-Longer-term yields fall on growing worries over pandemic's impact

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as investors grew more cautious about the economic impact of the coronavirus and braced for further equity market declines. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 7.2 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.6269%, about the middle of its range during the session. Shorter-term yields were little changed, leaving flatter a closely-watched portion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the difference between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes. It was at 38 basis points, down about 4 basis points from Tuesday's close. Analysts said traders were reacting to warnings that the worst of the pandemic's U.S. impact still lies ahead. That would mean lower U.S. equity prices and higher unemployment, with a lasting impact on economic growth prospects. The benchmark S&P 500 index fell more than 4% on Wednesday. "Yields really rallied this morning and stayed there. A lot of people are just waiting to see what happens next," said Andrew Richman, managing director of fixed income at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Americans of a tough two weeks ahead, with White House health officials modeling an enormous jump in virus-related deaths even with strict social distancing measures. The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed private payrolls fell by 27,000 jobs last month, the first decline since September 2017, after advancing by an unrevised 183,000 in February. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said a bright spot is that Federal Reserve efforts to smooth market functions seemed to be working with lower volatility and better liquidity. "It doesn't look like the system is being stressed, even though it's a very stressful situation," he said. Earlier on Wednesday, the New York Fed said it received no bids for its overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation. The announcement marked the latest day since Friday that few or no bids were submitted for such operations, suggesting liquidity has improved in the market for short-term government securities. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.5 basis points at 0.2434% in afternoon trading. April 1 Wednesday 4:08PM New York / 2008 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 181-8/32 2-6/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 138-248/256 0-72/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0875 0.089 -0.043 Six-month bills 0.1425 0.1446 0.016 Two-year note 100-67/256 0.2434 0.015 Three-year note 100-154/256 0.2951 0.008 Five-year note 100-150/256 0.3815 0.004 Seven-year note 100-170/256 0.5282 -0.032 10-year note 108-88/256 0.6269 -0.072 30-year bond 117-208/256 1.2805 -0.074 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.25 3.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -41.75 4.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber, Editing by Nick Zieminski, Paul Simao and Tom Brown)