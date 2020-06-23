TREASURIES-Longer-term yields higher after trade deal reassurance

By Ross Kerber and Chuck Mikolajczak June 23 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday on positive economic reports and a reassurance on U.S.-China trade relations. The benchmark 10-year yield was 1.3 basis points higher in morning trading at 0.7168%. The activity mirrored equities trading, with Wall Street's main indexes opening higher. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday walked back on his earlier remarks that the U.S.-China trade pact was "over", which had stoked market volatility nL1N2E0050] Investors also took heart from upbeat business activity data from Europe. Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust, said Tuesday's trading marked a break from past sessions where Treasury investors seemed more concerned with the pace of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic implications. "The market is starting to trade a little bit on some of those factors that were influencing the markets before COVID-19, some of the geopolitical issues (and) trade issues," he said A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 53 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than Monday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1877% in morning trading. Investors also awaited a planned Treasury Department auction of two-year notes, with results due in the early afternoon. June 23 Tuesday 9:49AM New York / 1349 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 176-29/32 -0-12/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 138-172/256 -0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1525 0.1547 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.1775 0.1801 0.002 Two-year note 99-225/256 0.1877 -0.004 Three-year note 100-28/256 0.2131 -0.011 Five-year note 99-158/256 0.3283 -0.007 Seven-year note 99-188/256 0.5391 0.002 10-year note 99-32/256 0.7168 0.013 20-year bond 97-216/256 1.2477 0.020 30-year bond 94-84/256 1.4857 0.024 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.75 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)