Bonds News
August 28, 2020 / 6:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

TREASURIES-Longer-term yields higher as Fed gives more framework details

Ross Kerber

5 Min Read

 (Updates with market activity, analyst comment on Fed impact)
    By Ross Kerber
    Aug 28 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday as U.S. Federal Reserve officials fleshed out the central
bank's new approach to inflation, while investors rebalanced
intermediate-dated debt following large auctions earlier this
week. 
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down a basis
point at 0.7359% in afternoon trading, while the five-year note
 was down 3 basis points at 0.2799%.
    U.S. Treasury auctions of roughly $150 billion worth of
three-year, five-year and seven-year notes received strong
demand starting on Tuesday. The decline in yields on each of
those instruments on Friday likely reflected traders
repositioning, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy
for Societe Generale.
    "A lot of this movement I would chalk off as more month-end
buying, as opposed to anything fundamental," she said.
    Longer-term yields climbed sharply after Fed Chair Jerome
Powell on Thursday unveiled the bank's new approach to monetary
policy that puts more emphasis on fighting shortfalls in
unemployment and less weight on concerns about higher
inflation.
    The yield on the 30-year U.S. bond reached as
high as 1.577% after Powell spoke, its highest since June 16. 
    In trading on Friday afternoon it was up 1.8 basis points at
1.5182%, as Federal Reserve officials diverged about what the
new strategy might mean in practice and said there was no exact
science on how it might be applied.
    The higher yield on the 30-year reflected that "People have
less conviction on the long end, given that we don't know what
the Fed is going to do," said Priya Misra, head of global rates
strategy for TD Securities.
     U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in
July, new data showed.
    Wall Street advanced on Friday pushed higher by technology
stocks, with the S&P 500 on track for its sixth record closing
high since confirming a bull market on Aug. 18.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 59 basis points, about even with Thursday's
close, a level unseen since June 10.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2.1 
basis points at 0.1367%. 
      August 28 Friday 2:26PM New York / 1826 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS SEP0               176-8/32     -0-5/32   
 10YR TNotes SEP0              139-48/256   0-56/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1          0.1014    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.11         0.1119    -0.002
 Two-year note                 99-250/256   0.1367    -0.021
 Three-year note               99-232/256   0.1568    -0.034
 Five-year note                99-218/256   0.2799    -0.030
 Seven-year note               99-236/256   0.5114    -0.023
 10-year note                  98-240/256   0.7359    -0.010
 20-year bond                  97-28/256    1.2897    0.010
 30-year bond                  96-144/256   1.5182    0.018
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -38.00        -1.00    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston
Editing by Paul Simao and Tom Brown)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below