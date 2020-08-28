TREASURIES-Longer-term yields higher as Fed gives more framework details

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment on Fed impact) By Ross Kerber Aug 28 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday as U.S. Federal Reserve officials fleshed out the central bank's new approach to inflation, while investors rebalanced intermediate-dated debt following large auctions earlier this week. The benchmark 10-year yield was down a basis point at 0.7359% in afternoon trading, while the five-year note was down 3 basis points at 0.2799%. U.S. Treasury auctions of roughly $150 billion worth of three-year, five-year and seven-year notes received strong demand starting on Tuesday. The decline in yields on each of those instruments on Friday likely reflected traders repositioning, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy for Societe Generale. "A lot of this movement I would chalk off as more month-end buying, as opposed to anything fundamental," she said. Longer-term yields climbed sharply after Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday unveiled the bank's new approach to monetary policy that puts more emphasis on fighting shortfalls in unemployment and less weight on concerns about higher inflation. The yield on the 30-year U.S. bond reached as high as 1.577% after Powell spoke, its highest since June 16. In trading on Friday afternoon it was up 1.8 basis points at 1.5182%, as Federal Reserve officials diverged about what the new strategy might mean in practice and said there was no exact science on how it might be applied. The higher yield on the 30-year reflected that "People have less conviction on the long end, given that we don't know what the Fed is going to do," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities. U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in July, new data showed. Wall Street advanced on Friday pushed higher by technology stocks, with the S&P 500 on track for its sixth record closing high since confirming a bull market on Aug. 18. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 59 basis points, about even with Thursday's close, a level unseen since June 10. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2.1 basis points at 0.1367%. August 28 Friday 2:26PM New York / 1826 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 176-8/32 -0-5/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 139-48/256 0-56/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1 0.1014 0.000 Six-month bills 0.11 0.1119 -0.002 Two-year note 99-250/256 0.1367 -0.021 Three-year note 99-232/256 0.1568 -0.034 Five-year note 99-218/256 0.2799 -0.030 Seven-year note 99-236/256 0.5114 -0.023 10-year note 98-240/256 0.7359 -0.010 20-year bond 97-28/256 1.2897 0.010 30-year bond 96-144/256 1.5182 0.018 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.25 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.00 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Paul Simao and Tom Brown)