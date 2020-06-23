TREASURIES-Longer-term yields higher on economic recovery signs

(Updates with trading activity, analyst comment, economic data and auction result) By Ross Kerber and Chuck Mikolajczak June 23 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Tuesday as positive economic reports raised hopes of a swift recovery despite the continued COVID-19 pandemic. The benchmark 10-year yield was up less than a basis point in afternoon trading at 0.7102%. The activity mirrored equities trading, with Wall Street's main indexes higher. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro walked back on his earlier remarks that the U.S.-China trade pact was "over", which had stoked market volatility. "The price action reflects an equilibrium between a Fed that can still do more on rates if it wanted and an economy that is starting to get back on its feet," said BMO Capital Markets rates strategist Ben Jeffery. Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased 16.6% in May, more than expected, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000 units. Also the pace of contraction in the U.S. manufacturing and services sectors slowed in June as businesses reopened. Non-dealer bids were accepted for 69% of an auction of two-year notes, according to results posted by the U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday afternoon, higher than the average of 66.4%, according to BMO, and indicating solid demand. Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust, said Tuesday's trading suggested investors were more focused on the economy than on public health news. "The market is starting to trade a little bit on some of those factors that were influencing the markets before COVID-19, some of the geopolitical issues (and) trade issues," he said A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 52 basis points, about a basis point higher than Monday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1918%. June 23 Tuesday 2:11PM New York / 1811 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 176-31/32 -0-10/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 138-180/256 0 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.15 0.1521 -0.008 Six-month bills 0.1725 0.175 -0.003 Two-year note 99-223/256 0.1918 0.000 Three-year note 100-24/256 0.2184 -0.006 Five-year note 99-160/256 0.3267 -0.008 Seven-year note 99-192/256 0.5368 0.000 10-year note 99-48/256 0.7102 0.006 20-year bond 97-232/256 1.2441 0.016 30-year bond 94-100/256 1.483 0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski and Sonya Hepinstall)