TREASURIES-Longer-term yields higher on supply expectations

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday as investors looked for more bonds to be issued in response to the ongoing economic crisis. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.8 basis point at 0.6803%. In addition, the part of the yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 5- and 30-year Treasuries was at 116 basis points, its highest since early 2017. The steepening reflected more U.S. bonds being sold to finance massive stimulus efforts, said Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics. The dynamic has also helped stocks recover, she said. "A steepening curve does give equities a bit of a kick," she said. U.S. stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday as market participants looked past widespread social unrest and pandemic worries to focus instead on lifting lockdown restrictions and signs of economic recovery. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield was up 1 basis point at 0.1682%. The note typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, and few expect Fed officials to make dramatic changes soon. Traders are watching if the Fed will take steps like "yield curve control," or the setting of yield targets for some Treasuries, said Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income for Cambridge Trust. Fed officials have said yield curve control is one tool they are evaluating to maintain the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Nobody wants to run ahead of the central bank on this topic," Jussaume said. June 2 Tuesday 3:06PM New York / 1906 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 177-10/32 -0-14/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 138-220/256 -0-40/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.15 0.1521 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.175 0.1781 0.003 Two-year note 99-234/256 0.1682 0.010 Three-year note 99-194/256 0.2074 0.013 Five-year note 99-168/256 0.3195 0.018 Seven-year note 99-228/256 0.516 0.016 10-year note 99-120/256 0.6803 0.018 30-year bond 94-112/256 1.4806 0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)