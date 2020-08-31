Bonds News
TREASURIES-Longer-term yields inch lower as market seeks Fed policy details

    CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the
longer end of the curve slipped on Monday as the market looked
for more details on the Federal Reserve's policy to keep
interest rates low while tolerating higher inflation. 
   The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 1.1
basis points at 0.7179%.
   The market will be digging into remarks from several Fed
officials scheduled to speak this week. With a rise in the
30-year yield last week, some investors said the U.S. central
bank may need to address the possibility of expanding its
purchases of longer-dated debt at its mid-September policy
meeting.
   "That's the sort of incremental detail people are looking to
understand and it's certainly within the realm of
possibilities," said Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at
U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
    He added that the market will also focus on Friday's release
of August employment data.
    "The jobs reports are just critical insight into the pace of
the recovery," he said. "It has the potential to put incremental
pressure on Congress to start taking the next round of fiscal
negotiations more seriously." 
    Democrats in Congress and the White House on Friday remained
at odds on how much to spend in the next round of stimulus to
aid the coronavirus-hit economy.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last
unchanged at 0.1348%.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, which is viewed as an indicator of
economic expectations, was last at 58.10 basis points, just over
a basis point lower than at Friday's close.
    August 31 Monday 9:15 AM New York / 1415 GMT
                                                      
                                                      
                                                      
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.105        0.1065    0.002
 Six-month bills               0.115        0.117     0.005
 Two-year note                 99-251/256   0.1348    0.000
 Three-year note               99-236/256   0.1515    -0.002
 Five-year note                99-228/256   0.2721    -0.003
 Seven-year note               100-4/256    0.4977    -0.007
 10-year note                  99-28/256    0.7179    -0.011
 20-year bond                  97-152/256   1.2618    -0.019
 30-year bond                  97-60/256    1.4898    -0.018
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         8.00        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.25         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -38.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 

