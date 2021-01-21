Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise along with inflation expectations

By Reuters Staff

 (Recasts, updates yields, adds TIPS auction results, upcoming
note auctions, analyst comments)
    Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the longer end of
the curve climbed along with inflation expectations on Thursday
as the market eyed the prospect for additional debt supply under
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. 
    The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 1.6
basis points at 1.1058%.
    A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap
between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
steepened and was last 3.3 basis points higher at 97.91 basis
points.
    Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities
in New York, said the steeper yield curve signaled the potential
for additional Treasury debt to fund more fiscal stimulus under
Biden, who last week proposed a $1.9 trillion plan to aid the
coronavirus-battered economy. 
    "That's really driving the market here," he said. "So just
kind of the worries that we're going to get a lot more supply." 
    Record-large debt sales are already on tap for next week,
with the U.S. Treasury on Thursday announcing auctions for $60
billion of two-year notes, $61 billion of five-year notes, and
$62 billion of seven-year notes.
    The inflation breakeven rate for 10-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) rose to a session high of
2.171% following Thursday's auction of $15 billion of 10-year
TIPS.
    The breakeven rate has been climbing to the highest levels
since 2018 and is indicating the market expects inflation to
average more than 2% a year for the next decade, well above the
current rate and the Federal Reserve's 2% target. 
    Goldberg said the run-up in the breakeven rate "is starting
to get a little overdone."
    "It's going to take us a while to get back to levels where
inflation can really start to move notably higher," he said.
    Analysts cited strong demand for the 10-year TIPS, which
sold at a high yield of -0.987% with a bid-to-cover ratio of
2.68 times.
    Adding to the rise in yields was data showing initial claims
for state unemployment benefits of a seasonally adjusted 900,000
for the week ended Jan. 16, compared to 926,000 in the prior
week, according to the Labor Department. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast 910,000 applications in the latest week.

    Having flat or slightly improved data for the second week of
January "helps argue that the trend is not towards rising
claims," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney
Capital Management in Philadelphia.
    "There was a substantial contingent in the macro-fundamental
camp that was concerned about further deterioration in the U.S.
labor markets and at least the numbers from today suggest it's
not happening, at least not right now," he said.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down
less than a basis point at 0.125%.
   January 21 Thursday 3:34PM New York / 2134 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.08         0.0811    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.09         0.0913    0.000
 Two-year note                 100          0.125     -0.006
 Three-year note               99-206/256   0.1907    -0.005
 Five-year note                99-168/256   0.4454    -0.004
 Seven-year note               98-244/256   0.7803    0.007
 10-year note                  97-220/256   1.1058    0.016
 20-year bond                  94-248/256   1.6744    0.029
 30-year bond                  94-112/256   1.8692    0.027
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         7.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.25         0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.00         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.00         0.25    
 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York and Karen Pierog in
Chicago; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)
