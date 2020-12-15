TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise as investors watch Washington

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber Dec 15 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday as U.S. central bank officials began a two-day meeting and investors looked for progress in congressional spending negotiations in Washington. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 2.7 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.9179%. In its final policy meeting of the year this week, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep its key overnight interest rate pinned near zero and to signal it will stay there for years to come. Many analysts also expect new guidance on how long the Fed will keep up its massive bond-buying program. "What the market is looking for is more transparency on the Fed's future direction," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust. Currently, he said, investors lack much understanding of what would cause the Fed to increase or reduce the roughly $120 billion worth of Treasuries and mortgage securities it buys each month. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday invited other top congressional leaders to meet at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) as they seek to finalize a massive government spending deal and reach an agreement on a new package of coronavirus relief, a source said. U.S. stock indexes were higher as progress on spending talks kept spirits high and boosted by Apple Inc's plans to boost iPhone production. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 80 basis points, about two basis point higher than Monday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.121% in afternoon trading. December 15 Tuesday 1:26PM New York / 1826 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.075 0.0761 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.085 0.0862 0.000 Two-year note 100-2/256 0.121 0.004 Three-year note 99-214/256 0.1799 0.008 Five-year note 100-2/256 0.3734 0.016 Seven-year note 99-218/256 0.6468 0.023 10-year note 99-152/256 0.9179 0.027 20-year bond 98-200/256 1.4456 0.025 30-year bond 99-84/256 1.6535 0.025 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alistair Bell)