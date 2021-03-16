Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise despite strong auction ahead of Fed

By Karen Pierog

    CHICAGO, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the
longer end of the curve rose on Tuesday despite strong demand
for a 20-year bond auction, while uncertainty around the Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting sidelined some participants.
    The benchmark 10-year yield, which reached
1.642% on Friday, its highest level since February 2020, was
last up 1.1 basis points at 1.6179%.
    The 20-year yield was last 1.9 basis points
higher at 2.2952%.
    There was aggressive bidding for the $24 billion of 20-year
bonds, according to Tom Simons, money market economist at
Jefferies in New York.
    But he added that "once the results were digested, we went
back to the same forces that have been pressuring the long end
of the curve all this time," pointing to the prospect of
additional heavy Treasury supply, general optimism about the
economic recovery, and uncertainty ahead of the Fed's end-of
meeting announcement on Wednesday.
    The 20-year bonds were sold at a high yield of 2.290% with a
bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of a higher-than-average
2.51 to 1. Last month's auction had a ratio of 2.15
to 1, the lowest since the maturity was relaunched in May 2020.
 
    Investors may have been deterred from joining that auction
by rapid yield rises, according to Lou Brien, market strategist
at DRW Trading in Chicago.
    "And now, even though rates are significantly higher ...
it's probably more orderly and allowing people to price the
securities better," he said.
    Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in Minneapolis, said the market was pricing in "a
reasonable chance" of rate hikes in 2022 against a backdrop of
an improving economy aided by huge monetary and fiscal stimulus
and accelerating vaccinations.
    "The market and expectations are moving ahead quite rapidly
and the Fed is trying to hang onto their previous message that
substantial progress is needed before they really change their
policy," Merz said.
    The U.S. Commerce Department reported retail sales dropped
by a larger-than-expected seasonally adjusted 3% in February
amid bitterly cold weather. However, January's 5.3% increase was
revised up to 7.6%.
    Inflation expectations ticked higher with the breakeven rate
on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)
 rising above 2.3% for the first time since July
2014. The breakeven rate for 30-year TIPS hit
2.24%, the highest since September 2014.
    The two-year Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last less
than a basis point lower at 0.151%. 
    A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures
the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes
, steepened by about 2 basis points at 147.07 basis
points.
March 16 Tuesday 3:08PM New York / 2008 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.0175       0.0177    -0.007
 Six-month bills               0.05         0.0507    -0.005
 Two-year note                 99-243/256   0.151     -0.002
 Three-year note               99-194/256   0.3313    -0.008
 Five-year note                98-114/256   0.8209    -0.009
 Seven-year note               99-6/256     1.2722    -0.002
 10-year note                  95-128/256   1.6179    0.011
 20-year bond                  93-80/256    2.2952    0.019
 30-year bond                  89-36/256    2.3848    0.017
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        10.50         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        10.25         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.00        -1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -31.25        -0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)
