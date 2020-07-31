TREASURIES-Longer-term yields rise, steepen yield curve

(Updates with market activity, status of aid talks in Washington) By Ross Kerber July 31 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields rose off near-record lows on Friday, but caution held back shorter-term rates and steepened the yield curve as talks in Washington on a new coronavirus aid bill continued. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.3 basis points at 0.5543% in afternoon trading after reaching as low as 52 basis points, the least since March. The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 43 basis points, about a basis point above Thursday's close and well above the 40 basis point level it touched earlier Friday. Stock indexes had opened higher based on strong earnings from top technology companies, then fell on continuing economic concerns. In Washington, negotiations over another coronavirus relief bill continued and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal, hours before the expiration of federal unemployment benefits. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was almost unchanged at 0.1172% and remained close to its all-time low of 0.105% reached on May 8. The economy as a whole is unlikely to improve until public health issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic are resolved, said Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer. Early signs of an economic comeback proved premature as virus cases have continued rise and kept people at home. "That's bad for the economy since we're consumer driven," Phifer said. The Commerce Department said on Friday that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 5.6% last month after a record 8.5% jump in May as more businesses reopened. The data was included in Thursday's advance gross domestic product report for the second quarter, which showed the economy shrinking at a record 32.9% annualized rate as consumer spending tanked at a historic 34.6% pace. The United States leads the world in COVID-related fatalities with more than 150,000 in five months. July 31 Friday 1:55PM New York / 1755 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0925 0.0938 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.1025 0.1043 0.000 Two-year note 100-4/256 0.1172 -0.004 DThree-year note 99-254/256 0.1277 -0.008 Five-year note 100-30/256 0.2264 -0.004 Seven-year note 99-204/256 0.4045 0.004 10-year note 100-172/256 0.5543 0.013 20-year bond 102-80/256 0.9959 0.022 30-year bond 100-200/256 1.2186 0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -42.75 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski and Cynthia Osterman)