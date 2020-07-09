TREASURIES-More strong demand expected for U.S. debt at auction

By Ross Kerber July 9 (Reuters) - Stable U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday set the stage for upcoming bond auction results to show continued high demand for the safe-haven government debt despite the spreading COVID-19 pandemic. The Treasury department will give details in the early afternoon on the sale of $19 billion worth of 30-year bonds . In two previous auctions this week the U.S. sold debt at record low yields, as issuance soars to fund economic stimulus in response to the coronavirus. "There's tremendous interest in adding high-quality duration right now," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management. The benchmark 10-year yield was down a basis point in morning trading at 0.643%. Wall Street opened higher after data pointed to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims, with investors also weighing the risk of another business shutdown as U.S. COVID-19 cases soared. The Labor Department's most timely data on the economy showed 1.31 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits in the latest week, down from 1.43 million claims in the prior week. It also fared better than economists' estimates of 1.38 million claims. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49 basis points. That was about a basis point lower than Wednesday's close and in line with its level since mid-June. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1567% in morning trading. July 9 Thursday 9:51AM New York / 1351 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.14 0.1424 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.155 0.1573 -0.003 Two-year note 99-240/256 0.1567 0.002 Three-year note 99-212/256 0.1825 0.001 Five-year note 99-206/256 0.2896 -0.001 Seven-year note 100-32/256 0.4817 -0.007 10-year note 99-212/256 0.643 -0.010 20-year bond 99-176/256 1.1426 -0.014 30-year bond 96-232/256 1.3767 -0.015 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 3.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -49.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski)