Bonds News
April 9, 2020 / 5:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

TREASURIES-Most yields lower as jobless claims soar and Fed boosts efforts

Karen Pierog, Ross Kerber

5 Min Read

 (Updates with market activity, stock market trends)
    By Karen Pierog and Ross Kerber
    CHICAGO/BOSTON, April 9 - Most U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Thursday as the Federal Reserve rolled out aggressive steps to
prop up the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and weekly
jobless claims remained huge.
    The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was down
4.8 basis points at 0.7159% in afternoon trading.
    That was close to where it stood at the start of business 
Thursday as the Fed announced an aggressive new $2.3 trillion
effort to prop up the economy including new loans to small
businesses and direct lending to state and local
governments.
    Separately, U.S. data showed the number of Americans filing
for jobless claims fell slightly last week to 6.6 million from
an upwardly revised 6.87 million the prior week.
    Analysts said the policy action and data underscored the
vast sweep of the health emergency that has shuttered businesses
nationwide, even as Wall Street rose for the third time in four
days.
    Together, all the economic news is likely making the safety
and liquidity of Treasuries more attractive, said Gary Pollack,
managing director of fixed income at Deutsche Bank Private
Wealth Management in New York.
    "Because of a flight-to-safety trade, I think that's what
Treasuries are benefiting from as we get more evidence of the
economic impact from the COVID-19 crisis," he said.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.5
basis points at 0.2215%.
    The 3-month U.S. Treasury bill yielded 0.234%, up 3.6 basis
points. It reached 0.433% overnight, the highest since March 13,
reflecting large new short-term Treasury issuance.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 49.5 basis points, about two basis points
lower than Wednesday's close.
    Bids submitted in a Thursday morning four-day repurchase
agreement (repo) operation totaled $2.5 billion, according to
the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the
bids. No bids were submitted for an 85-day repo operation.
       
    April 9 Thursday 12:37PM New York / 1637 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN0               179          0-23/32   
 10YR TNotes JUN0              138-80/256   0-120/25  
                                            6         
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.23         0.234     0.036
 Six-month bills               0.2425       0.2468    0.014
 Two-year note                 100-77/256   0.2215    -0.035
 Three-year note               99-226/256   0.2893    -0.053
 Five-year note                100-120/256  0.4045    -0.063
 Seven-year note               100-50/256   0.5963    -0.057
 10-year note                  107-112/256  0.7159    -0.048
 30-year bond                  116-44/256   1.3406    -0.023
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        23.75        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.75         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        14.50         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        7.50         2.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -34.50         3.00    
 spread                                               
 
 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago and by Ross Kerber in Boston;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below