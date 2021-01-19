TREASURIES-Most yields slip after Yellen says tax cuts should be repealed

(Adds detail on 20-year bond auction)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields fell
slightly on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet
Yellen said during Senate confirmation testimony that tax cuts
enacted in 2017 for large corporations should be repealed.
Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair, also urged lawmakers
to "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package, adding that
the benefits outweigh the costs of a higher debt burden.
"Though the amount of debt relative to the economy has gone
up, the interest burden hasn't," she told the Senate Finance
Committee.
Yellen said she believed some of the signature 2017 tax
reform act should be repealed, such as the cut in corporate tax
rates, although rates would not go back to their pre-2017
levels.
Benchmark 10-year yields traded just off their
session low of 1.090%, falling from earlier slight gains.
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Asset
Management in Chicago, said he wasn't sure the market reacted to
Yellen's testimony as she is a known quantity, and that it had
reacted when her nomination was first announced.
"I don't think there's any doubt she'll be approved. This is
just reaffirming what most investors already perceive," Ablin
said. "She's really just representing the (incoming)
administration as a cabinet member would."
President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn into office on
Wednesday, outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal
last week, saying bold investment is needed to jump-start the
economy and accelerate the distribution of vaccines to bring the
coronavirus under control.
Earlier, breakeven interest rates on U.S. 10-year TIPS
, which measure expected annual inflation for the
next 10 years, rose to a more than a two-year high of 2.11%, up
from 2.089% on Friday.
The 5-year TIPS yield traded at its lowest closing yield
since April 2013 at -1.714%, down 8.7 bps so far this year from
its final close in 2020 of -1.627%, according to Tradeweb.
Rates at the long end have been rising on expectations of
rising inflation.
"Generally people expect inflation to be on the upswing
here. You see that in inflation expectations, which are trending
higher," said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore
ISI in New York.
Crude oil, many industrial commodity prices, both tradable
and non-tradable like plastics, are on the rise, Shipley said.
When spending plans by the incoming Biden administration are
added, higher rates are likely this year, he said.
"There will be a push by the Biden administration to try to
get wage gains to accelerate too," he said.
Benchmark 10-year yields traded lower at 1.090%,
falling from earlier gains. The benchmark rate closed at 1.085%
on Friday before the long U.S. weekend, with markets closed for
Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
The yield on the 20-year bond inched up about
one basis point one day before the Treasury is due to sell $24
billion in the 20-year on Wednesday, followed by $15 billion in
10-year TIPS on Thursday.
Rates two weeks ago jumped above 1% for the first time since
March and have trended higher since.
Yellen told the Senate committee that extended unemployment
and food aid will provide the "biggest bang for the buck" in
stimulus spending. The core focus will be the needs of workers
in cities and rural areas, she said.
Yields jumped last week ahead of Biden's announcement of the
stimulus blueprint.
Federal Reserve officials have talked down market
speculation that the U.S. central bank will pull back, or taper,
its bond-buying program.
The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes
rose slightly to 96.40 basis points.
January 19 Tuesday 3:21PM New York / 2021 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.08 0.0811 0.000
Six-month bills 0.09 0.0913 0.000
Two-year note 99-253/256 0.131 -0.006
Three-year note 99-198/256 0.2011 -0.008
Five-year note 99-168/256 0.4453 -0.010
Seven-year note 99-4/256 0.7708 -0.009
10-year note 98 1.0903 -0.007
20-year bond 95-128/256 1.6419 -0.010
30-year bond 95-28/256 1.8388 -0.013
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 6.50 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.25 -0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.50 -1.00
spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; additional reporting by Sinead
Carew in New York; editing by Marguerita Choy, Mark Heinrich,
Richard Pullin and David Gregorio)
