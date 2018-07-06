TREASURIES-Prices flat, yields bounce off 5-week lows as equities gain

* U.S. wages increased 0.2 pct in June * Two-year, 10-year yield curve fell to flattest since 2007 * Muted reaction to China/U.S. tariffs (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) By James Thorne and Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries were little changed on Friday, with yields falling to their lowest level in five weeks on data that showed subdued U.S. wage pressure, but then returning to about where they were before the report as stock prices rose. "The fact that stocks were able to rally pulled some safe haven support for Treasuries," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in New York. The Nasdaq rose 1.25 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.85 percent, both hitting two-week highs. Jobs data showed that average hourly earnings rose 5 cents, or 0.2 percent, in June after increasing 0.3 percent in May. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent increase. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 213,000 jobs in the month. “Average hourly earnings are, I think, the number that most Treasury traders are laser-focused in these employment reports, that I think is why you got a little bit of an initial rally,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. The increase in the unemployment rate to 4 percent, which would typically dampen expectations for future Fed rate hikes, was "due in part to the rise in the labor force participation rate," Canavan said. Benchmark 10-year note yields sat at 2.829 percent at 2:47 pm EST (1847 GMT) after touching 2.807 percent, the lowest since May 30. The yield curve between 2-year and 10-year notes shrank to less than 27 basis points, the flattest since 2007, before rising to 28.40 basis points, which was above the previous day's close. The yield curve has flattened as investors expect the Fed to continue raising interest rates even as long-term inflation looks likely to be subdued. Core CPI inflation numbers are due to come out at 8:30 a.m. [1230 GMT] next Thursday. Bonds had muted reaction after the United States and China slapped tit-for-tat duties on $34 billion worth of the other's imports, with Beijing accusing Washington of triggering the "largest-scale trade war." “The markets are still waiting and hoping that both sides dial down the rhetoric. The reaction this morning just confirms that this is old news," said Mike Bazdarich, senior economist at Western Asset Management in Pasadena, California. July 6 Friday 2:47PM New York / 1847 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP8 145-21/32 5/32 10YR TNotes SEP8 120-88/256 3/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.915 1.9506 -0.005 Six-month bills 2.065 2.1153 0.007 Two-year note 99-234/256 2.5447 -0.016 Three-year note 99-246/256 2.6386 -0.011 Five-year note 99-138/256 2.7246 -0.015 Seven-year note 99-176/256 2.7996 -0.009 10-year note 100-96/256 2.8309 -0.009 30-year bond 103-168/256 2.94 -0.012 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 28.40 0.80 30-year vs 5-year yield 21.40 -0.15 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 15.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -4.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by James Thorne and Karen Brettell; Editing by David Gregorio)