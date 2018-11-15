TREASURIES-Prices rise on Brexit worries; focus on U.S. stocks

* Brexit concerns push investors to bonds * U.S. yields fall to two week lows * U.S. economic data comes out mixed; Fed tightening intact (Recasts, adds new comments; updates table, prices in text) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices drifted higher on Thursday, sending yields to two-week lows across the curve, as Britain's draft agreement to exit the European Union ran into trouble, prompting investors to seek the safety of government bonds. Yields came off their lows in the afternoon after the Financial Times reported that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has told some industry executives another round of tariffs on Chinese imports has been put on hold as the two nations pursue talks. A USTR spokesperson, however, denied the FT report. U.S. stocks, which had been in the red for most of the day, rallied on the FT news, notwithstanding the denial, helping Treasury yields limit their fall. "We're really just watching risk sentiment here," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist, at TD Securities in New York. "The market was in a risk-off mode heading into the early part of the day just because of Brexit. But we did get potentially positive trade headlines and that helped stocks recover," he added. Brexit and its many twists and turns remained a concern, however. Days after drafting a divorce deal, Britain's exit from the EU took a turn for the worse after Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit secretary and other ministers quit in protest as euro-skeptic lawmakers stepped up efforts to oust her. "It is becoming painfully apparent how very uncertain the future looks," said John Taylor, president of macro research firm Taylor Global Vision in New York. "A change of government, or No Deal, or No Brexit are now quite possible. The market has been mistakenly optimistic about what is to come from Brexit," he added. The U.S. Treasuries' 10-year interest rate premium over British government bonds rose to its highest since mid-1984, with the spread widening to 174 basis points, a level last seen in June 1984, according to data from Refinitiv. Global factors overshadowed Thursday's U.S. economic data, which were mixed. Those numbers though should keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates multiple times starting in December. The data was led by U.S. retail sales, which rose 0.8 percent in October. Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales increased 0.3 percent last month, lower than expected. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. In afternoon trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell to 3.11 percent, from 3.12 percent late on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year yields, however, edged up to 3.36 percent , compared with Wednesday's 3.355 percent. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields slipped to 2.858 percent, from 2.862 percent on Wednesday. November 15 Thursday 3:39PM New York / 2039 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.32 2.3659 -0.010 Six-month bills 2.45 2.515 -0.005 Two-year note 100-8/256 2.858 -0.004 Three-year note 99-234/256 2.9051 -0.014 Five-year note 99-184/256 2.9362 -0.016 Seven-year note 99-222/256 3.0212 -0.016 10-year note 100-32/256 3.1103 -0.010 30-year bond 100-72/256 3.36 0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 14.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -10.50 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Bernadette Baum)