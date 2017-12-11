FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices soft to near flat ahead of Fed decision on rates
#Market News
December 11, 2017 / 8:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

TREASURIES-Prices soft to near flat ahead of Fed decision on rates

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * U.S. 3-, 10-year note auctions show mixed results
    * NY City bombing attempt prompts safe-haven buying earlier
    * Fed expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday
    * Inflation data on Wednesday key data focus

 (Recasts; updates prices, adds comment, table)
    By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices were
little changed on Monday after rallying earlier in the session
on safe-haven buying following an explosion in midtown Manhattan
which New York Mayor Bill de Blasio described as an "attempted
terrorist attack."
    The U.S. Treasury Department held two auctions - three-year
and 10-year notes - that showed mixed results. Both elicited
little market reaction, however.
    Overall investors were hesitant to extend current positions
ahead of the U.S. 30-year bond supply and the Federal Reserve's
monetary policy decision on Wednesday, said Tom Simons, money
market economist at Jefferies in New York.
    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates this week
and is likely to upgrade its U.S. economic forecasts given the
recent spate of upbeat data. Fed funds futures are also pricing
in about a 60 percent implied chance for a March rate increase. 
    Treasuries rallied earlier after a Bangladeshi man with a
homemade bomb strapped to his body set off an explosion at a New
York commuter hub during rush hour on Monday. The suspect, who
is currently in police custody, had burns and lacerations while
three other people, including a police officer, sustained minor
injuries.
    The buying of Treasuries made the U.S. three- and 10-year
notes more expensive going into their auctions, Jefferies'
Simons said.
    The Treasury's $24 billion three-year note sale was well
received, with the note fetching a high yield of 1.932 percent,
lower than market expectations of 1.935 percent at the bid
deadline.
    The $20-billion U.S. 10-year note, however, was lackluster. 
The yield was at 2.384 percent, higher than market expectations
of a yield of 2.380 percent.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell
as low as 2.35 percent on safe-haven demand before they retraced
back to 2.386 percent by afternoon trading.
    U.S. 30-year bond yields were last at 2.773 percent
, slightly down from 2.775 percent late on Friday.
    Three-year note yields rose to 1.940 percent, up
from Friday's 1.915 percent.
    The U.S. Treasury will sell $12 billion in 30-year bonds on
Tuesday.
    Consumer Price Index data on Wednesday is also a key focus
for the market this week as inflation continues to run below
Federal Reserve forecasts.
    
      Monday, Dec. 11 at 1519 EST (2019 GMT):
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS MAR8               153          0-4/32    
 10YR TNotes MAR8              124-60/256   -0-8/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield     Change
                                            (pct)     (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.2725       1.2941    0.010
 Six-month bills               1.4175       1.4473    0.002
 Two-year note                 99-218/256   1.827     0.028
 Three-year note               99-118/256   1.9403    0.025
 Five-year note                99-66/256    2.1583    0.013
 Seven-year note               98-224/256   2.3006    0.005
 10-year note                  98-204/256   2.3868    0.004
 30-year bond                  99-140/256   2.7723    -0.003
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        18.50        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        16.75        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.25         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        1.00         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -20.00         0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen Brettell;
Editing by James Dalgleish)

