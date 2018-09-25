TREASURIES-Rate-hike view, weak auctions lift U.S. yields

* U.S. sells $38 bln 5-year note at highest yield in a decade * Fed widely seen raising interest rates at policy meeting * U.S. 10-year, 30-year yields hit highest since May * Investors net short in bonds hits 4-month low - survey (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield scaling to a four-month peak, on bets about Federal Reserve interest rate increases in the coming months and poor demand so far for this week's supply of government debt. The U.S. Treasury Department sold $38 billion in five-year notes to soft bidding, following a weak auction for $37 billion of two-year debt on Monday. "The weakness we have seen in the two-year and five-year auctions has come due to some caution of the Fed meeting," said Jonathan Cohn, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. The government has ramped up borrowing since February as the deficit has grown following the massive tax cut enacted last December and a federal spending deal inked in February. Traders and analysts widely expect the U.S. central bank to lift the target range on key overnight borrowing costs by a quarter point at a two-day policy meeting that began Tuesday. Rates futures implied traders priced in an 80 percent chance the Fed would raise rates again in December, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. Fed officials have signaled in recent days that the U.S. economic expansion remains intact with inflation heading toward their 2 percent goal, which would allow for more rate hikes in coming months. "We're seeing risks skewed hawkishly," said Blake Gwinn, U.S. rates strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. "People have been leaning short for the past month." Expectations of rate hikes have prompted many investors to sell Treasuries, sending short-dated yields to their highest in a decade. Still, Treasuries have drawn some support from worries that global trade tensions might hurt the U.S. economy. U.S. President Donald Trump criticized China for its trade practices in his annual address to the United Nations on Tuesday. Financial markets did not react to his latest remarks on China. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 3.102 percent, up over 2 basis points from late on Monday. Its session high of 3.113 percent was its highest since May, Reuters data showed. The 30-year yield reached 3.249 percent, its highest in four months. Five-year yields touched 2.990 percent, which was last seen in June 2009. Some investors, who reckoned the current selloff in Treasuries may be overdone, dialed back their bearish positions or "short" bets. J.P. Morgan's latest weekly survey showed investors' net shorts in longer-dated Treasuries fell to 2 percent, the lowest level in nearly four months. September 25 Tuesday 3:02PM New York / 1902 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC8 139-27/32 -13/32 10YR TNotes DEC8 118-116/256 -6/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 2.1725 2.215 -0.002 Six-month bills 2.32 2.3802 0.010 Two-year note 99-210/256 2.8432 0.016 Three-year note 99-136/256 2.9157 0.020 Five-year note 98-240/256 2.9832 0.024 Seven-year note 98-20/256 3.0597 0.023 10-year note 98-24/256 3.1001 0.022 30-year bond 95-148/256 3.2317 0.022 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 25.50 -1.10 30-year vs 5-year yield 24.80 -0.85 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.00 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -7.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio and Chizu Nomiyama)