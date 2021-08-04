Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Rate talk vs jobs data sends yields on wide swing

By Ross Kerber

 (Updates market activity, analyst comment)
    Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields settled mostly higher
on Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve official's comments on
interest rates shifted traders' focus away from disappointing
payroll data. 
    The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.1 basis
points at 1.1854% in afternoon trading. It reached a high of
1.215% in the late morning after falling to 1.127% early in the
session, its lowest level since February.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 100 basis points, the same as Tuesday's
close.
    The day's highs came as Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida,
speaking at an online economic event, said he could envision a
taper in bond purchases later this year and said the U.S.
economy is on track to meet targets the central bank has set for
raising interest rates.
    Clarida also said he was surprised by how much global
government bond yields have fallen, but said he does not think
the decline was driven by lower inflation
expectations.
    Data from the Institute for Supply Management also beat
forecasts.
    The reports set a new tone for the day, which began with
yields depressed after the Treasury Department said it is
considering reductions in issuance. Separately, U.S.
private payrolls increased far less than expected in July.

    The rush of news left traders free to set their positions
off their favorite headline, said Raymond James market
strategist Ellis Phifer. Of the day's trading, he said, "It's
been a big push and shove."
    The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
 was -1.16% after setting a record low of -1.216%
before Clarida spoke. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate
was at 2.35%, slightly lower than on Tuesday.
    The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a
basis point at 0.1822%.
    
  August 4 Wednesday 2:04PM New York / 1804 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.05         0.0507    0.000
 Six-month bills               0.05         0.0507    0.000
 Two-year note                 99-227/256   0.1822    0.008
 Three-year note               100-26/256   0.3403    0.021
 Five-year note                99-194/256   0.6745    0.023
 Seven-year note               100-56/256   0.9675    0.020
 10-year note                  104-12/256   1.1854    0.011
 20-year bond                  108-108/256  1.7446    -0.012
 30-year bond                  112-44/256   1.842     -0.009
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.75         0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.50         0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         8.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        2.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -26.25         0.00    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Leslie Adler)
