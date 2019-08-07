TREASURIES-Recession fears hammer U.S. 30-year yields to near record low

* Soft demand hits U.S. $27 billion 10-year note sale * Rate cuts by Asian central bank spur more bond buying * Fed's Evans signals support for lower U.S. rates * Long-dated German yields fall to record lows (Updates market action, adds quote, graphics) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Wednesday, with 30-year yields approaching record lows, on growing fears over a global economic downturn and bets the Federal Reserve would have to pick up its pace of interest rate cuts to counter growing recession risks. A closely watched U.S. recession indicator, the premium on three-month Treasury bill rates over 10-year Treasury yields elevated to its highest level since March 2007. Bond yields fell around the world with German yields hitting record lows in negative territory. That came in the wake of several Asian central banks lowering their key interest rates to address growth concerns stemming from the escalating trade war between China and United States. Rate cuts in New Zealand, India and Thailand touched off a flood of buying of longer-dated bonds in Asia, which persisted into European and U.S. trading, analysts said. "The delivery of rate cuts from central banks overseas added fuel to the rally," said Jonathan Cohn, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. However, investor demand at a $27 billion of 10-year government notes turned out softer than expected as their yields were sold at the lowest in three years. The 10-year note sale is part of this week's $84 billion quarterly refunding which is expected to raise $26.7 billion in cash for new federal spending. On the open market, the yields on benchmark 10-year notes were 6.20 basis points lower at 1.677%. They had fallen earlier to 1.595%, the lowest since October 2016. The prices on 30-year or long bonds were at one point were up as much as 3 points, for a sixth day of gains. Thirty-year yields were down 8.10 basis points at 2.189% after it hit 2.123% earlier, which was not far from an all-time low of 2.089% set in July 2016, according to Refinitiv data. U.S. yields backed away from their earlier lows on the soft 10-year auction and Wall Street paring its initial losses. Interest rates futures suggested traders are building bets the Fed would cut interest rates three more times by year-end to avert a recession. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans signaled on Wednesday he was open for lower interest rates to bolster inflation and risks to economic growth from trade tensions. "The bond market is saying the Fed is keeping policy rates too high," said John Briggs, head of strategy, Americas at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. Investors' anxiety about a recession was underscored by the inversion between three-month bills and 10-year yields, which deepened to 39 basis points, a level not seen since March 2007. It was last at 34 basis points. Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 1400 EDT (1800 GMT): Price US T BONDS SEP9 162-14/32 46/32 10YR TNotes SEP9 130-56/256 15/32 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.9725 2.0099 -0.039 Six-month bills 1.8925 1.9426 -0.059 Two-year note 100-92/256 1.5647 -0.046 Three-year note 100-2/256 1.4973 -0.054 Five-year note 101-58/256 1.4934 -0.053 Seven-year note 101-244/256 1.5783 -0.054 10-year note 106-72/256 1.6752 -0.064 30-year bond 115 2.1867 -0.083 YIELD CURVE Last (bps) Net Change (bps) 10-year vs 2-year yield 10.80 -0.70 30-year vs 5-year yield 69.20 -2.50 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap -1.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap -4.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap -7.75 -2.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -12.50 -2.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.75 -1.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)