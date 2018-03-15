FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 7:52 PM / in 17 hours

TREASURIES-Rising Libor lifts two-year yield to decade high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * 3-month Libor/OIS rate spread widens to 51.05 basis points
    * Two-year yield at 2.291 percent, a decade high 
    * Yield curve continues to flatten

 (Recasts lead with two-year yields risings; updates quotes,
table)
    By Kate Duguid
    NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - The Treasury bond yield curve
continued to flatten on Thursday as the surging spread between
Libor and the overnight indexed swap rate pressured the short
end of the curve, lifting the two-year yield to a decade high. 
    The spread between those two rates, a gauge of stress in
U.S. money markets, rose to its highest level in more than six
years, lifted by increased issuance of Treasury bills. 
    The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which is
particularly sensitive to interest rate policy, continued to
rise on Thursday, though the expectation the Federal Reserve
will hike interest rates at next week's policy meeting was
already priced in by the market. The two-year yield hit 2.291
percent on both Wednesday and Thursday, its highest level since
September 2008. 
    "Libor resetting higher once again is putting some pressure
on the front end," said Mike Lorizio, senior fixed income
trader, at Manulife Asset Management in New York.
    The spread between the three-month dollar London interbank
offered rate and three-month overnight indexed swap
rate widened to 51.05 basis points, the highest
level since 2012.
    The Treasury Department is slated to auction over $400
billion in new issuance this quarter, most of which will be in
Treasury bills. The suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling in
February has allowed the government to increase debt issuance to
pay for various policy initiatives.
    The boost in supply has caused Treasury bill yields to rise
compared with the overnight index swaps rate, as investors
demand a higher premium for holding the bills. 
    The rise at the short end of the yield curve has been
matched by a fall at the long end, as the release of weak
economic data, in particular retail sales and consumer prices,
has driven down inflation and growth expectations. 
    The spread between the 2- and 10-year yields shrank to 53.40
basis points, a fourth straight day of contraction,
reapproaching the decade low hit in January. The spread between
5- and 30-year yields was down to 43.70 basis points, also
approaching decade lows hit in early February.
    The yield on the benchmark government note was
last at 2.819 percent, just above Wednesday's close at 2.817
percent. The yield on the two-year note was last at
2.283 percent, above Wednesday's close at 2.262 percent.
    
      March 15 Thursday 3:28PM New York / 1928 GMT
                               Price                  
 US T BONDS JUN8               144-30/32    0-2/32    
 10YR TNotes JUN8              120-136/256  -0-4/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             1.74         1.7719    0.018
 Six-month bills               1.9          1.945     0.008
 Two-year note                 99-242/256   2.2785    0.016
 Three-year note               99-220/256   2.4239    0.016
 Five-year note                100-12/256   2.6147    0.007
 Seven-year note               99-252/256   2.7524    0.000
 10-year note                  99-100/256   2.8207    0.004
 30-year bond                  98-248/256   3.0527    -0.005
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        29.75        -1.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        25.00        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        14.00        -1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        3.50        -0.75    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -14.50        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 
    

 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie
Adler)
