June 19, 2018 / 12:25 PM / in 2 hours

TREASURIES-Rising U.S.-China trade tension depresses U.S. yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday with 10-year yield hitting its lowest in over two weeks following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to slap tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports and Beijing’s warning it would retaliate.

At 8:19 a.m. (1219 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes yield was 2.884 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Monday, while two-year note yield was 2.525 percent, 3 basis points lower than Monday, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

