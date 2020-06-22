TREASURIES-Risk-off trading sends longer term yields lower

By Ross Kerber June 22 (Reuters) - Investors stepping back from stocks sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields lower on Monday as they eyed a continuing increase in COVID-19 cases. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2.3 basis points in morning trading at 0.6757%. "There are questions about whether there is too much optimism priced into risk assets at the moment," said Ian Lyngen, head of US rates strategy for BMO Capital Markets. Whether U.S. public health measures suffice to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus will have a bigger impact on the Treasury market this week than forthcoming economic reports, he said. In the past week, several U.S. states, mainly in the West and South, have reported a surge in cases. U.S. stocks opened sightly lower on Monday as concerns of a resurgence in infections fueled worries of another setback to business activity. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49 basis points, about a basis point lower than on Friday's close. A global crunch for U.S. dollars that was a hallmark of the early moments of the crisis appears to have passed, the latest milestone in a remarkable turnaround in financial conditions engineered by the Federal Reserve and other top central banks. But the recovery is set to be challenging and there will be no quick fix, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in comments that reinforced his recent cautionary stance. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1836% in morning trading. June 22 Monday 9:42AM New York / 1342 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP0 178 0-23/32 10YR TNotes SEP0 138-240/256 0-40/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1525 0.1547 0.000 Six-month bills 0.175 0.1776 0.003 Two-year note 99-227/256 0.1836 -0.004 Three-year note 100-32/256 0.2079 -0.010 Five-year note 99-174/256 0.3154 -0.012 Seven-year note 99-236/256 0.5115 -0.016 10-year note 99-132/256 0.6757 -0.023 20-year bond 98-200/256 1.194 -0.038 30-year bond 95-168/256 1.429 -0.041 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 4.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -50.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski)