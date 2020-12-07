Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TREASURIES-Safety-minded investors drive yields lower

By Ross Kerber

 (Updates with market activity, analyst comment)
    Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as
rising coronavirus caseloads and new public health restrictions
drove investors to buy the safe securities.
    The benchmark 10-year yield was down 4.3 basis
points at 0.9261% in afternoon trading, flattening a key part of
the yield curve.
    On Friday the yield on the note reached 0.986%, its highest
level since March and close to the 1% threshold, on optimism
that a poor jobs report would drive Washington to pass a new
round of economic stimulus.
    Monday's reversal showed the questions investors still face
during a period when vaccines seem ready to end the pandemic but
on an uncertain timeline while health statistics deteriorate,
said Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at
Glenmede.
    "This market is seeing volatility as people wrestle with
this concept of having a vaccine and too-early reopenings" at
the same time, he said.
    While the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged to an all-time high on
Monday, the blue-chip Dow and the broad S&P 500 were both lower
in afternoon trading.   
    Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics, said the
higher demand for Treasuries on Monday seemed to reflect a
buying opportunity for some investors and called the trading
pattern "a corrective move."
    President-elect Joe Biden said he will nominate California
Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and
human services on Monday as one of the top officials on his team
to fight the pandemic. The U.S. daily death toll has exceeded
2,000 in recent days as officials prepare for a mammoth
vaccination effort.
    Authorities in California on Monday compelled much of the
most populous state to close shop and stay at home the day after
it reported a record 30,000-plus new coronavirus
cases.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 78 basis points, about 4 basis points lower
than Friday's close. At one point on Friday it reached 82.5
basis points, its highest since February 2018.
    The two-year  U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was
down almost a basis point at 0.1448% in afternoon trading. 
        
      December 7 Monday 1:40PM New York / 1840 GMT Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.075        0.0761    -0.005
 Six-month bills               0.09         0.0913    -0.003
 Two-year note                 99-246/256   0.1448    -0.008
 Three-year note               100-38/256   0.1993    -0.014
 Five-year note                99-236/256   0.3909    -0.032
 Seven-year note               99-188/256   0.664     -0.040
 10-year note                  99-132/256   0.9261    -0.043
 20-year bond                  98-60/256    1.4776    -0.044
 30-year bond                  98-144/256   1.6863    -0.045
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         8.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap         6.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         6.00        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        0.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -28.50         0.50    
 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci
and Chizu Nomiyama)
