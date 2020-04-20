TREASURIES-Safety-seeking investors set aside inflation worries

(Updates with market movements, inflation expectation comments and data) By Ross Kerber BOSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Safety-seeking investors drove U.S. Treasury yields slightly lower on Monday, as traders discounted inflation risks while Congress struggled to prop up economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was down 1.8 basis points at 0.6384% at midday. Analysts said the trading indicated investors moving to the safety of Treasuries as Wall Street fell on lower oil prices. Investors also have diminished expectations for future inflation as household spending dries up, said Andrew Richman, director of fixed income strategies at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services. The yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 0.9873%, down from a close of 1.6437% in the previous session and its lowest since April 2. The figures "are telling you people aren't really concerned about inflation. Eventually inflation could be a problem, but right now people are worried about disinflation," Richman said. An extreme situation has developed in the U.S. crude oil futures markets, as the current front-month May contract expiring on Tuesday has dropped by a whopping 40%. A dramatic fall in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak and a glut of global crude supply are hitting the markets all at once, while plans by oil-producing nations to cut output will not come quickly. U.S. Democrats and Republicans feuded on Monday over who was responsible for delay even as they worked on details of a possible $450 billion-plus deal to provide more aid to small businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.2037%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, at 43 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Friday's close. April 20 Monday 11:42AM New York / 1542 GMT Price !Empty value 180-15/32 0-19/32 !Empty value 138-252/256 0-24/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1125 0.1144 -0.010 Six-month bills 0.145 0.1471 -0.023 Two-year note 100-85/256 0.2037 -0.002 Three-year note 99-252/256 0.2553 0.000 Five-year note 100-176/256 0.3595 -0.005 Seven-year note 100-184/256 0.5194 -0.014 10-year note 108-48/256 0.6384 -0.018 30-year bond 118-144/256 1.2521 -0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.00 1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 15.25 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 12.25 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -37.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)