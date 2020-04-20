Bonds News
April 20, 2020 / 4:06 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

TREASURIES-Safety-seeking investors set aside inflation worries

Ross Kerber

4 Min Read

 (Updates with market movements, inflation expectation comments
and data)
    By Ross Kerber
    BOSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Safety-seeking investors drove
U.S. Treasury yields slightly lower on Monday, as traders
discounted inflation risks while Congress struggled to prop up
economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was down
1.8 basis points at 0.6384% at midday. 
    Analysts said the trading indicated investors moving to the
safety of Treasuries as Wall Street fell on lower oil
prices. 
    Investors also have diminished expectations for future
inflation as household spending dries up, said Andrew Richman,
director of fixed income strategies at Truist/SunTrust Advisory
Services.
    The yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year
Treasury notes was 0.9873%, down from a close of
1.6437% in the previous session and its lowest since April 2.
    The figures "are telling you people aren't really concerned
about inflation. Eventually inflation could be a problem, but
right now people are worried about disinflation," Richman said.
     An extreme situation has developed in the U.S. crude oil
futures markets, as the current front-month May contract
expiring on Tuesday has dropped by a whopping 40%.
    A dramatic fall in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak
and a glut of global crude supply are hitting the markets all at
once, while plans by oil-producing nations to cut output will
not come quickly.
    U.S. Democrats and Republicans feuded on Monday over who was
responsible for delay even as they worked on details of a
possible $450 billion-plus deal to provide more aid to small
businesses and hospitals hurt by the coronavirus
pandemic.
    The two-year  U.S. Treasury yield, which
typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was
down less than a basis point at 0.2037%.
    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes,              seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, at 43 basis points, less than a basis point lower
than Friday's close.
          
      April 20 Monday 11:42AM New York / 1542 GMT
                               Price                  
 !Empty value                  180-15/32    0-19/32   
 !Empty value                  138-252/256  0-24/256  
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills             0.1125       0.1144    -0.010
 Six-month bills               0.145        0.1471    -0.023
 Two-year note                 100-85/256   0.2037    -0.002
 Three-year note               99-252/256   0.2553    0.000
 Five-year note                100-176/256  0.3595    -0.005
 Seven-year note               100-184/256  0.5194    -0.014
 10-year note                  108-48/256   0.6384    -0.018
 30-year bond                  118-144/256  1.2521    -0.026
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap        22.00         1.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        15.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap        12.25         1.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap        6.75         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -37.75        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 
 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below