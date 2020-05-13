TREASURIES-Sober diagnosis from Fed's Powell leaves yields steady

By Ross Kerber BOSTON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave a solemn assessment of the U.S. economy and renewed his skepticism of negative interest rates. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.1 basis points in morning trading at 0.6606%. That was within a basis point of where the figure stood at 9 a.m. when Powell began remarks in which he said that the country could face an "extended period" of weak growth and stagnant incomes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a talk that was webcast by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Powell pledged to use more Fed power as needed, issued a call for more fiscal spending, and reiterated the Fed's skepticism of negative interest rates. Rates below zero, once unimaginable, have now become a possibility for investors. Fed funds futures [0#FF:] were pricing in rates of about a basis point below zero by June, as the pandemic hammers the U.S. economy toward its steepest downturn since the Great Depression.[0#FF:] Before Powell spoke the same measure priced in rates at half a basis point below zero by March 2021. The muted bond-market reaction underscored how Powell's message on Wednesday was unchanged from before, that the Fed can buy policymakers time but that more fiscal stimulus is likely necessary amid the public-health crisis, said Andrew Richman, director of fixed income strategies for Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services. "The idea is they can help on the lending side, not the spending side," Richman said. Traders were also looking ahead to an early afternoon auction results from a sale of 30-year notes, after strong demand for a 10-year issuance on Tuesday. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 50 basis points, within a basis point of Tuesday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.2 basis points at 0.1609% in morning trading. May 13 Wednesday 10:02AM New York / 1402 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN0 180-11/32 0-17/32 10YR TNotes JUN0 139-32/256 0-44/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.125 0.1271 -0.007 Six-month bills 0.1525 0.1547 -0.005 Two-year note 99-238/256 0.1609 -0.012 Three-year note 99-194/256 0.206 -0.013 Five-year note 100-70/256 0.3194 -0.016 Seven-year note 99-244/256 0.5069 -0.020 10-year note 99-168/256 0.6606 -0.031 30-year bond 115-220/256 1.3509 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.00 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -50.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Andrea Ricci)